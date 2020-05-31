After writing about a series of columns about the Top 10 Dallas Cowboys recently, I was thinking about how great it would be to watch a game of with a roster full of an all-time squad.
Who wouldn’t want to see Roger Staubach handing off to Emmitt Smith and throwing to Jason Witten?
It might be easy for me to say as a Cowboys fan but I don’t think there’s a better all-time team than the Cowboys.
The Patriots won six Super Bowls but all of them were with Tom Brady and they accomplished what they did without big named stars other than Brady. Randy Moss was there for a while too but the list of big names doesn’t go on like it does with the Cowboys.
The Pittsburgh Steelers would give the Cowboys a run but I think America’s Team would prevail.
This idea also applies with other sports. I also wrote about some of the players in Rangers history by position and I would love to see an all-time Texas Rangers squad compete. I’m not going to claim it would be easy for the Rangers going up against other all-time squads.
The idea of facing the an all-time New York Yankees team with the likes of Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Yogi Berra, Joe Dimaggio, Roger Maris, Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter and others, is a scary thought. As a baseball fan and purist, however, I would love to watch that squad.
As a Dallas Mavericks fan, it’s disappointing to know that the Mavs wouldn’t have a lot of success going up against other all-time squads.
I’d love to watch Dirk Nowitzki take again but there’s only so much the Mavs could do while going up against a Lakers team with Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor. That’s not even including centers such as Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.
I would love to watch that squad go up against the likes of Bob Cousy, Paul Pierce, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Bill Russell in a matchup between all-time Celtics vs. all-time Lakers.
These are just some of the things sports fans think about in a time of quarantine. We come up with things that will never happen, and in reality, really don’t matter but it’s because we miss sports. Here’s to hoping we get sports back soon.
What all-time teams would you like to see?