As we draw near another football season, those of us in my field make our predictions for what we think will happen on the gridiron this season, whether it’s high school, college or the pros.
Without fail, during football season, I hear criticism about my picks.
Handling the criticism isn’t the problem. The problem is understanding why people care who I predict to win.
If I’m correct in my prediction, you can’t hold it against me for being correct. If I’m incorrect in my prediction, then you get to laugh at my terribly ignorant prediction.
One week, after picking a couple local teams to lose (I believe I went 1-for-2 in those two games), I was told that it’s bad politics to pick against the local teams.
All I could think to say in response was, “I’m making football predictions, not running for office.”
Even if I was running for office, I wouldn’t have a problem predicting what I thought was going to happen because I don’t vote for our leaders based on their sports predictions.
It’s a head-scratcher for me.
It’s not like I have some sort of power where whatever team I pick will automatically win, and if you’ve followed my picks at all, you’d know this to be true.
I don’t actually decide who’s going to win. If I did, I would pick my favorite teams to win every game, and I would be a rich man in more than one way.
Some might say a true fan always picks his team to win but my thought is, a true fan knows his team’s ups and downs, knows the strengths and weaknesses and is realistic about that team’s chances.
I’m a diehard Cowboys fan but if I don’t like their chances of winning a particular matchup, I have no shame in picking them to lose.
Predictions are just that – what you think is going to happen, not what you want to happen.
I hate not being able to understand things. When there’s something I can’t understand or explain, it drives me nuts.
This concept is one of those.
I don’t understand why people care about what team I’m predicting to win on Friday night, Saturday or Sunday.
I would love an explanation.
There are people in the industry whose work I have great respect for and as the next football week approaches, I’m curious to hear who they think will win and why but I will by no means be upset if they pick against my team.
I will only hope my team can prove the prediction wrong.
If my predictions can serve as bulletin board material, then by all means, go ahead and use that as fuel and motivation to prove me wrong.
If you do that, you get the last laugh, and there’s really no problem.
I just want to know, why so many people put so much stock into who predicts what team to win.
Any thoughts?