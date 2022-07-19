hallsvillestars.jpg
The Hallsville 9U All-Star Team will travel to West Monroe, Louisiana July 21-24 to compete in the Invitational Regional World Series. Pictured from left to right are Kyler Thornburg, Hunter Jones, Denver Hazard, Konnor Adkins, C.B. Cargill, Chandler Furrh, Jett Hoang, Noah Williams, Kade Spyhalski, Myles Maxey, Ryder Burkett and Keller Arnold.

 Courtesy Photo

The Hallsville 9U All-Star team has come a long way since the spring season. Now, the team is preparing for the Invitational Regional World Series in Monroe, Louisiana between July 21 and 24.

“It’s a big deal,” Hallsville 9U All-Star Team coach Daniel Hazard said of his squad’s achievement. “We haven’t made it this far in so long. The whole community is pretty excited about it. This is an opportunity that these kids will have forever. It also excites me about the future and the years to come. It’s a very unique experience, and we’re looking forward to it.”

