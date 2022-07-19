The Hallsville 9U All-Star team has come a long way since the spring season. Now, the team is preparing for the Invitational Regional World Series in Monroe, Louisiana between July 21 and 24.
“It’s a big deal,” Hallsville 9U All-Star Team coach Daniel Hazard said of his squad’s achievement. “We haven’t made it this far in so long. The whole community is pretty excited about it. This is an opportunity that these kids will have forever. It also excites me about the future and the years to come. It’s a very unique experience, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The seven regular season coaches used their votes to select 12 standout players for this summer’s all-star team. The roster features Konnor Adkins, Ryder Burkett, Keller Arnold, Conner Cargill, Chandler Furrh, Jett Hoang, Denver Hazard, Hunter Jones, Myles Maxey, Kade Spyhalski, Kyler Thornburg and Noah Williams.
A number of them have stepped up to advance Hallsville to this point of the season. That starts with Chandler Furrh.
“He has probably been the MVP on the team so far,” Hazard said of Furrh. “He’s the best pitcher and catcher on our team. You can’t really get too far without a good pitcher and catcher.”
Hazard emphasized early in the summer that “nobody is bigger than the team” and to have “each other’s back”, and other players have also answered the call over the past month.
“They’ve bought into that, and it’s made a difference,” said Hazard. “I have another pitcher that plays shortstop as well, and his name is Konnor Adkins. He’s been up there as far as one of the key contributors. Can’t leave my son out, Denver Hazard. He plays second base and pitcher as well. He’s probably the best defensive player on the team, and he’s the fastest baserunner. He always makes things happen on the bases.”
“Jett Hoang is a good first baseman,” he continued. “He’s one of the better hitters we got. He’s real consistent, bats cleanup, and drove in a lot of runs in the tournament. Ryder Burkett, he’s a kid that can play anywhere, and he bats leadoff for me. He’s a real smart player, and he’s helped us out a lot.”
The Hallsville Baseball Association players teamed up to top the Longview all-star team in a best-of-three district tournament on June 18. That included back-to-back 9-4 and 13-3 victories at Marshall’s Airport Park to advance to the 10-team double-elimination state tournament in Center between June 24 and June 27.
Hallsville won its state tournament opener, but faced elimination after the second game when its 3-2 lead against Henderson didn’t hold in a 9-4 defeat.
The team remained alive in the event after a 13-3 win against Livingston, and avenged its early tournament loss with a run in the final inning of a 3-2 win against Henderson to march to the state semifinal.
It once again faced trouble when it trailed 5-1 against Bullard, but stormed back with the final five runs of the game to earn a 6-5 walk-off win. That victory clinched Hallsville’s berth in the Invitational Regional World Series, but its seeding was ultimately determined by its 8-6 loss against Corsicana in the Texas state championship.
Hallsville has been preparing for the 10-team world series event over the past three weeks. The team will open against Louisiana at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and will later play Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Friday. Both contests will take place at Ouachita Sportsplex Field 3.
“We’ve been practicing our butts off,” said Hazard. “We’ve put in so many practices in this heat, and we’re fortunate that Hallsville let us use their varsity field because this tournament we’re going to is at a turf field. That’s helped us get prepared.”
The team is confident going in, but it also knows what will ultimately decide its fate.
“It’s just the focus,” Hazard said of the key to his team’s success this week. “I need their whole undivided attention for an hour and a half straight. They give it to us, and they keep getting better.”