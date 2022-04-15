HALLSVILLE 4, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Landon Bowden worked the shutout on the mound for Hallsville, and Garrett Smith drove in a couple of runs to pace the offense as Hallsville blanked Texas High, 4-0, in District 15-5A baseball action.
Bowden struck out 11, walked two and allowed just three hits in seven innings. Matt Houston doubled and singled, and Logan Jones had three hits.
Softball
HALLSVILLE 13, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Makayla Menchue homered, singled and drove in three runs, Sara Houston added three hits and two RBI and the Hallsville Ladycats blanked Texas High, 13-0.
Houston, Alayna McGrede and Kammie Walker all doubled for Hallsville. Jaryn Nelson and McGrede had two hits and an RBI apiece. Walker finished with two hits, and Danyelle Molina drove in a run. Hope Miles struck out six with one walk and four hits allowed in five innings for the pitching win.