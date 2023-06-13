ericksonmug.jpg
Buy Now

AARON ERICKSON

Two Hallsville players and their coach have received All East Texas honors.

All East Texas Girls Soccer Coach of the Year is Hallsville’s Aaron Erickson.

Erickson led the Ladycats to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Hallsville finished the year with a 20-4-2 record, earning playoff wins over Nacogdoches (5-3) and Red Oak (2-0) before falling to McKinney North (4-1). The Ladycats finished second in District 15-5A and fielded a roster that included six seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen.

All East Texas Girls Soccer First Team

EMMA WRIGHT

School: Longview

By the numbers: Senior goalkeeper recorded 12 shutouts and was the unanimous first team all-district goalkeeper in District 15-5A. Signed with Lubbock Christian

SOPHIA ZIESEMER

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: Senior was the offensive MVP in District 15-5A after recording 19 goals and adding 15 assists. Signed with Oklahoma Baptist

NATALIE FISHER

School: Spring Hill

By the numbers: Senior is a three-time first team all-district defender. Finished the season with three goals and three assists

SAMANTHA RODRIGUEZ

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Scored 14 goals and handed out five assists. District Defensive MVP and TASCO honorable mention all-state. Signed with Blinn

PHOENIX RIVERS

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Sophomore standout had 32 goals and four assists

KENSINGTON TRAVIS

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Junior forward finished with 21 goals and 12 assists. Earned district Co-Offensive MVP honors and TASCO honorable mention all-region honors

RYLIE WACLAWCZYK

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Senior goalkeeper earned first team all-district honors. Signed with Mississippi College

JORDAN WILLIAMS

School: Henderson

By the numbers: Forward earned district MVP and second team TASCO all-state honors after recording 53 goals and 24 assists

All East Texas Girls Soccer Second Team

EVELYN CAMPOS

School: Longview

By the numbers: Junior defender had 10 assists and earned District 15-5A Defender of the Year honors

JOANA CANCHOLA

School: Carlisle

By the numbers: Junior finished with 15 goals and one assist in 12 games for the Lady Indians

GLORIA CEDILLO

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: Finished with 12 goals and 10 assists. Earned district Midfielder of the Year and TASCO first team all-region honors

DANAUCIA JOHNSON

School: Longview

By the numbers: Sophomore had 12 goals and six assists and earned first team all-district honors in District 15-5A

LEXI LOPEZ

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Junior midfielder had 13 goals and 22 assists. Was named the district’s top utility player and also earned TASCO second team all-region honors

LAUREN THOMAS

School: Hallsville

By the numbers: Recorded 33 goals and 15 assists and was named the District 15-5A Sophomore of the Year

DAYSHA TORRES

School: Pine Tree

By the numbers: Junior midfielder finished with 15 goals and 11 assists, earning first team all-district honors in 15-5A

KIPTON TRAVIS

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Senior forward had 13 goals and 12 assists to earn first team all-district honors. Signed with High Point University

Tags