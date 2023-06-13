Two Hallsville players and their coach have received All East Texas honors.
All East Texas Girls Soccer Coach of the Year is Hallsville’s Aaron Erickson.
Erickson led the Ladycats to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Hallsville finished the year with a 20-4-2 record, earning playoff wins over Nacogdoches (5-3) and Red Oak (2-0) before falling to McKinney North (4-1). The Ladycats finished second in District 15-5A and fielded a roster that included six seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen.
All East Texas Girls Soccer First Team
EMMA WRIGHT
School: Longview
By the numbers: Senior goalkeeper recorded 12 shutouts and was the unanimous first team all-district goalkeeper in District 15-5A. Signed with Lubbock Christian
SOPHIA ZIESEMER
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: Senior was the offensive MVP in District 15-5A after recording 19 goals and adding 15 assists. Signed with Oklahoma Baptist
NATALIE FISHER
School: Spring Hill
By the numbers: Senior is a three-time first team all-district defender. Finished the season with three goals and three assists
SAMANTHA RODRIGUEZ
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Scored 14 goals and handed out five assists. District Defensive MVP and TASCO honorable mention all-state. Signed with Blinn
PHOENIX RIVERS
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Sophomore standout had 32 goals and four assists
KENSINGTON TRAVIS
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Junior forward finished with 21 goals and 12 assists. Earned district Co-Offensive MVP honors and TASCO honorable mention all-region honors
RYLIE WACLAWCZYK
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Senior goalkeeper earned first team all-district honors. Signed with Mississippi College
JORDAN WILLIAMS
School: Henderson
By the numbers: Forward earned district MVP and second team TASCO all-state honors after recording 53 goals and 24 assists
All East Texas Girls Soccer Second Team
EVELYN CAMPOS
School: Longview
By the numbers: Junior defender had 10 assists and earned District 15-5A Defender of the Year honors
JOANA CANCHOLA
School: Carlisle
By the numbers: Junior finished with 15 goals and one assist in 12 games for the Lady Indians
GLORIA CEDILLO
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: Finished with 12 goals and 10 assists. Earned district Midfielder of the Year and TASCO first team all-region honors
DANAUCIA JOHNSON
School: Longview
By the numbers: Sophomore had 12 goals and six assists and earned first team all-district honors in District 15-5A
LEXI LOPEZ
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Junior midfielder had 13 goals and 22 assists. Was named the district’s top utility player and also earned TASCO second team all-region honors
LAUREN THOMAS
School: Hallsville
By the numbers: Recorded 33 goals and 15 assists and was named the District 15-5A Sophomore of the Year
DAYSHA TORRES
School: Pine Tree
By the numbers: Junior midfielder finished with 15 goals and 11 assists, earning first team all-district honors in 15-5A
KIPTON TRAVIS
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Senior forward had 13 goals and 12 assists to earn first team all-district honors. Signed with High Point University