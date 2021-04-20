HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s softball team had a shutout going until the seventh inning when Adrianna Vences crossed home plate to put Marshall on the board, but in the end, it was the Ladycats who came away with a 4-1 win on Hallsville’s senior night.
The loss marks the final game of the season for the Lady Mavs who finish the season with a district record of 4-8 as Hallsville advances to 11-1 against district opponents.
Maddie Melton got the win from the circle where she pitched all seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and struck out 12 batters. The Ladycats scored their four runs on seven hits and two errors. Melton reached on an error, a base hit and scored two runs. Sara Houston went 2-for-3with one RBI. Anahi Ramirez reached on a single, a walk and scored one run. Abby Dunagan doubled, reached on a fielder’s choice and had two RBI. Makayla Menchue went 1-for-2 and reached on a walk. Hailey Medrano reached on a triple.
Emily Ellenburg was given the loss from the circle for the Lady Mavs. She pitched all seven innings, giving those four runs on seven hits and struck out five batters. The Lady Mavs finished the night with one run on three hits. Vences reached on a walk, an error and scored the Lady Mavs’ only run of the night. ALy Roberson went 1-for-3. Wendy DeLaPaz singled and had one RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg gave Marshall its first hit with a single in the sixth inning.
Melton struck out the first three batters of the game to force the Lady Mavs to go down in order in the top of the first inning. The bottom of the inning saw Ramirez reach on a walk before Houston gave her team the first hit of the game with a two-out single. An out ended the inning and kept the two teams scoreless after one inning.
Marshall went three up, three down again in the top of the second inning as Melton added two more strikeouts. Menchue singled with one out in the bottom of the second and reached second base as Dunagan got on base with a fielder’s choice before Emily Ellenburg threw two more strikeouts to end the inning and keep the score at 0-0.
The top of the third inning saw Melton strike out the three batters in order to force Marshall to go three up, three down. A line drive to second, a fly ball to right field and a grounder to the pitcher forced the Ladycats to go three up three down in the bottom of the third as the two teams remained in search of their first run.
Truelove became Marshall’s first base-runner when she was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. She took second when Ellenburg grounded out. With two outs, Vences was walked and became the first the Lady Mavs’ second base-runner of the night but Melton brought her strike count to 10 to end the top of the fourth inning. Melton struck out but reached on an error before sliding into second with the stolen base. Menchue reached on a walk and that put runners on the corners. Melton ran home on an RBI sacrifice grounder from Dunagan to give the Ladycats a 1-0 lead after four innings. The Lady Mavs had got a couple base-runners on a pair of fielder’s choice but came up empty as they trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. Ramirez reached on a base hit in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Houston launched the ball to left centerfield wall for an RBI double that scored Ramirez. That gave Hallsville a 2-0 lead after five innings.
Caitlyn Ellenburg beat out the throw to first base to lead off the sixth inning with a single but was tagged out at second for the first out. The next two batters grounded out to the pitcher to close the inning. Melton led off the bottom half of the inning with a single. Two batters later, Dunagan doubled to score Melton. Dunagan then scored on an RBI standup triple from Medrano. That gave Hallsville a 4-0 lead after six innings.
Vences reached on an error in the seventh inning. Roberson then reached on a single to break up the no-hitter to put runners on the corners.