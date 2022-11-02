HALLSVILLE 3, PORTER 0: LUFKIN — The Hallsville Ladycats opened the playoffs with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 Class 5A bi-district sweep over Porter.
Lauren Pyle finished with 34 assists, nine digs, six kills and two aces for Hallsville. Macie Nelson chipped in with 19 digs, Leah Conley two kills, Maci Mahan three kills and six digs, Cate Thomas eight kills and two blocks, Annabelle Sutton nine digs, Olivia Simmons six kills and four digs, Savanah Sutton two aces and five digs, Chloe Wright six kills, Charli Baker one dig and Teagan Hill six kills and three blocks.
Hallsville will face Melissa at 7 p.m. on Friday in Lindale.
W. OAK 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The White Oak Ladynecks opened the playoffs with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 bi-district win over Elysian Fields.
Emma Hill handed out 30 assists to go along with four digs, four aces and four kills for White Oak. Anna Iske chipped in with 11 kills, two receptions and seven digs, Calee Carter eight kills and seven digs, Addison Clinkscales 12 points, five aces, two kills and four receptions, Mallory McKinney eight points, seven receptions, two aces and 14 digs, Emma Nix four kills and six digs, Addison McClanahan eight kills and three digs and Karsyn Edwards seven receptions and 10 digs.
Kerrigan Love had five kills and Ava Henigan and Madision Owens added two apiece for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe and Henigan had seven digs apiece, Love had two blocks, Kyleigh Griffin two aces and Allison O’Brien 12 assists.
White Oak will take on Mount Vernon in the area round of the playoffs.
SABINE 3, WASKOM 0: MARSHALL — Cale Brown hammered down 24 kills, Riley Lux dished out 41 assists and Caitlyn Stewart led the defense with 14 digs as the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Waskom.
Brown added two blocks and nine digs for Sabine. Lux had eight digs and two aces, Ella Roberts nine kills, five digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress five kills and six digs, Kathryn Dalby four kills and three digs, Emily McBride two kills and two digs and Kamryn Mann five digs.
For Waskom in the loss, Alaina Dyson had nine kills, five blocks and five assists. Jaynai Miles finished with four kills and three blocks, Ladaija Thomas 13 serve receptions and two aces, Anna Claire Reeves six assists and three aces, Jada Spencer four digs, Anali Pedraza three digs and Macie Moody eight service points.
HARMONY 3, HOOKS 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Rendi Seahorn knocked down 20 kills to go along with nine blocks and six digs, Lanie Trimble (14) and Gabby Hector (12) combined for 26 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17 Class 3A bi-district win over Hooks.
Trimble added six kills and five digs, and Hector picked up 10 digs for Harmony. Lillie Jones finished with three kills, six blocks and nine digs, Addie Young 11 digs, Isabel Morros six digs and Trista Tittle three kills and seven digs.
HAWKINS 3, GARRISON 1: ARP — Jordyn Warren and Trinity Hawkins handed out 21 assists apiece, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied for an 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25 Class 2A bi-district win over Garrison.
Warren added 13 kills, 16 digs and two aces, and Hawkins finished with 12 digs, six aces and three kills for the Lady Hawks. Laney Wilson chipped in with 11 digs and 10 kills, Carmen Turner 11 kills and two digs, Alaya Scoggins 11 kills and two digs, Skylar Murray five digs and three kills and Taetum Smith 18 digs and four aces.