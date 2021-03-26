HALLSVILLE – It was a battle of Ladycats Friday night in bi-district soccer action when Hallsville defeated Whitehouse 2-0 to punch its ticket to the area round of the playoffs. It was the fourth straight shutout for Hallsville.
“That’s our 11th one on the year,” Hallsville girls head soccer coach Aaron Erickson said of the shutout. “We’ve changed some things going into the second round of district. We struggled for a little bit early but we figured it out and we’re back to playing really well defensively.”
Hallsville’s defense is led by the likes of Camille Petty, Emily Hornaday, Rachel Solis and Ashlyn Mills. Friday night saw the Ladycats play with a new goalie.
“Our starting goalie got hurt in a warm-up game,” Erickson said. “So our freshman, Anna Rogers stepped up. She put in a lot of work this week and came out on built her confidence in four days.”
Hallsville threatened to score after a call went against Whitehouse, giving the Ladycats of Hallsville a free kick. The shot was on goal but Whitehouse goalie Raylee Rios was there to make the stop. Moments later, Lauren Thompson had a good look at the net with a chance to give Whitehouse the first lead of the night but the ball sailed over the goal and through the football uprights. That came just seconds before Kylie Battles launched a shot attempt at the goal on the other end. It slipped past Rios but bounced off the right side of the goal.
With about 15 minutes remaining in the first half, Kylee Reeman launched a free kick from about 39 yards away. Rogers bobbled it before making the catch for the save to keep the game scoreless. Hallsville had several close calls over the remainder of the first half but was unable to come away with a goal prior to the halftime buzzer as the two teams went in the break with a 0-0 tie.
The first possession of the second half saw Sophia Ziessemer take a shot at the net but the ball ricocheted off the pole once again. It was just a matter of time until Hallsville got onto the scoreboard. Ziessemer launched another shot on goal but it landed into Rios’ arms. That was followed by a pair of shots that rolled wide to the right.
With just over 32 minutes to play, Wilemon kicked the ball into the net off an assist from Lakin Pennington to give Hallsville a 1-0 lead. Just seconds later, it was Pennnnington who kicked the ball into the net but an offsides penalty wiped away the goal.
However, it wasn’t long until the Hallsville Ladycats got their second goal. Ziesemer took her turn to score when she launched the ball from way back as it found its way into the back of the net, giving Hallsville a 3-0 lead. With about nine minutes left, Pennington was all alone but was unable to add to her team’s lead. Hallsville threatened to add to its lead again but Rios made the stop with her feet but Whitehouse was unable to get on the scoreboard as Hallsville came away with the 2-0 win.
Hallsville, who is now 17-4-2 overall after going 8-3-1 in district play, will take on the winner of Midlothian and Royse City.