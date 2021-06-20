The Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state softball team for the 2021 season has been announced as several Harrison County athletes were recognized.
The Class 5A all-state team was headlined by Hallsville senior pitcher Maddie Melton, who led the Ladycats to the state semifinal game. She finished the year on the mound with a 21-5 record, a 1.18 ERA, 174 strikeouts, 42 walks and one save in 160 innings pitched. As an offensive playmaker, she hit .450 while recording 51 RBIs, 31 runs, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and eight stolen bases.
The 3A all-state team will feature Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis. The Lady Jackets senior utility is an ETBU commit who played multiple positions in 2021. She hit .609, had a .724 slugging percentage and a .638 on-base percentage while recording 52 stolen bases, 42 runs, nine RBIs, four doubles and three triples as an offensive threat, earned a 4-3 pitching record, a 2.10 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings as a pitcher, and finished her season as a shortstop with a .901 fielding percentage.
Ellis’ 3A all-state team also includes two West Rusk players. Sophomore pitcher Lilly Waddell earned a 22-5 record this season, a 0.79 ERA, 267 strikeouts and 25 walks in 158 innings pitched and recorded a .386 batting average, 30 RBIs, 14 runs and seven doubles as a batter. Sophomore catcher and utility player Piper Morton had a .529 batting average, 43 runs, 36 RBIs, 11 doubles, nine home runs and three triples.
A pair of Union Grove athletes made the 2A all-state team. Catcher Mia Rust never struck out and committed no errors while recording a .586 batting average, a .983 slugging percentage, a .652 on-base percentage, 34 RBIs, 33 runs, nine doubles, four triples, four walks and a pair of home runs. She also threw out four baserunners on steal attempts and picked off two other players.
Rust’s teammate and fellow 2022 prospect Katelyn Vaughn served as a utility player. She recorded a .467 batting average, a .554 slugging percentage, a .510 on-base percentage, 49 RBIs, 24 runs, 13 stolen bases, eight doubles, six triples, and six walks as an offensive weapon, and earned a 10-2 pitching record, a 4.80 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings on the mound.