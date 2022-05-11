TYLER – Hallsville’s softball team jumped to an early 1-0 lead over Forney Wednesday night in game one of the best-of-three series in the Regional Quarterfinals but the Lady Rabbits scored eight runs in the second inning and one in the seventh to defeat the Ladycats in a 9-2 final.
Hallsville now holds an overall record of 23-9-1 while Forney is 27-6-2 overall.
The Ladycats came away with five hits. Mallory Pyle was 2-for-3 with one run. Makayla Menchue was 1-for-2 with one run. Jaryn Nelson was 1-of-3 with two RBI. Danyelle Molina finished the day going 1-for-3. Hope Miles got the start for the Ladycats as she went an inning and one-third, allowing five runs on two hits and one walk as the Ladycats committed five errors. Molina relieved her in the circle where she pitched the remainder of the game, throwing 68 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits, one walk and one error.
Cailey Slade picked up the win for Forney, as she threw a complete seven-inning game, throwing 90 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits, two errors and one walk while striking out five batters. Forney had seven hits on the day. Chloe Good was walked and scored one run. Emma Boren was 1-for-4, reached on an error and scored two runs. Abby Long was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Rylie Harris was 2-for-4 with one run and four RBI. Jaden Thrasher was 1-for-3 with one run and two RBI. Maddy Dicky reached on a walk and scored one run. Mary Newvilled was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Forney went three up, three down in the top of the first inning. The bottom half saw Pyle reach on a leadoff hit-by-pitch. Menchue was walked and Nelson scored Pyle to give Hallsville the first lead of the night, 1-0.
Forney batted around the second inning. Good was walked. Boren singled. Long reached on a hit-by-pitch. They all found their way home to score. Slad and Thrasher each doubled before Dickey was walked. Newville reached on a fielder’s choice. They all found their way home before Long, who singled, scored her second run of the inning to give the Lady Rabbits an 8-1 lead.
The top of the third saw Forney go three up, three down. The bottom of the third saw Menchu reach on a double. She was brought home a batter later on an RBI double from Nelson. That was all the Ladycats were able to score in the inning as they trailed 8-2 after three complete innings.
Both teams went three up, three down in the fourth inning before Forney repeated that in the top of the fifth. The bottom of the fifth saw Pyle reach on a leadoff single but the next three batters were retired to send it to the sixth inning with Hallsville still trailing 8-2.
Newville singled in the top of the sixth with two outs. The bottom half saw Hallsville go three up, three down.
Boren reached on a one-out single in the top of the seventh. She was brought home on an RBI triple from Harris. That gave made the score 9-2 as the Ladycats had one last chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Pyle singled with two outs before a fly ball to centerfield ended the game and gave Forney the win in the series opener.
The series is set to resume at 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler Legacy High School.