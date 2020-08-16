Prior to the UIL pushing back the start of football season for the 5A and 6A schools, Hallsville’s non-district season was made up of three 4A teams but the late start forced first-year athletic director Cody Farrell and first-year head football coach Tommy Allison to find new non-district opponents.
The Bobcats will open up the season at home on Friday, Sept. 25 when they play host to Cleburne. Their next two games will be on the road when they travel to Prosper Rock Hill, then Sulphur Springs.
Last season, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets went 5-5 overall and 3-5 against district opponents.
This season will be the first for brand new school Prosper Rock Hill and the Bobcats are no strangers to Sulphur Springs as the two used to compete in the same district. Last season saw the Wildcats go 1-9 overall and 1-7 against district opponents.
The Bobcats are coming off a 2-8 season where they went 0-7 against district opponents.
“I know they needed a game just like we did and that’s about it,” Allison said when asked about his team’s first three opponents. “We haven’t been in a situation like this. Not many 5A schools were available and if they were, they’re in the same district.
“It’s the challenge put in front of us and our motto is ‘Attack the Challenge.’ We’re fortunate to find three games and it will be three really good games for us. I know it will be good competition and the main thing is when you’re new with a program and you’re putting in a new offense and a new defense, the main thing is I just want our kids to have a chance to compete.
“It’s not necessarily about our opponent right now. It’s about Hallsville and it’s about us getting better every day.”
The Bobcats will have a bye week on Oct. 16, right between non-district and district play. Allison said he thinks the bye week comes at a good time to help his team rest up and prepare for the tough district schedule ahead.
“I think the beauty of that for us and having a new coaching staff as well, when you have three games to let your kids compete, we’re going to be evaluating,” Allison added.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to evaluate any of these kids so those first three weeks we’ll evaluate, see which kids are going to compete for you and that will give us two weeks to get ready for that first district game. I think our schedule worked out just right. We’re thankful for that.”
The Bobcats will open up district play on Friday, Oct. 23 at home against Jacksonville for homecoming.
A week later, they will travel to Texarkana to take on Texas High. Nov. 6 will see Hallsville play at home against Whitehouse before traveling to Mount Pleasant the following week.
The Bobcats will be at home for back-to-back weeks when they host Nacogdoches on Nov. 20 and then Marshall on Nov. 27. Their final district game is slated for Dec. 4 when they travel to Longview to go head-to-head with Pine Tree.
The Bobcats are still looking for an opponent to scrimmage on Sept. 17.
“We’re looking at any option right now because that scrimmage is important,” Allison said. “Something will work out.”