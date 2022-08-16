Hallsville High School’s Aubrey Marjason received some much-needed playing experience during her AAU summer basketball season, and it’s setting herself up for long-term success in the sport.
Marjason and her family spent 38 nights in a hotel and visited 10 states this summer, so she could compete for the Dallas/Fort Worth-based Lone Star Magic Basketball team.
“They pulled up some of my film, and talked to some coaches,” Marjason said of how she got involved with the Lone Star Magic Basketball program this year. “I guess they figured that I could hang.”
It was all worth it because she and her teammates played in 14 tournaments under coaches Gene Smith, Marty McClendon and Hannah Matthews, and won the national championship at the blue platinum bracket in Orlando, Florida between July 23 and 25. The group finished the summer with a 47-11 team record, earned a 19-3 mark in July, and also won the TJ Showcase in Round Rock between June 11 and 12.
“I had to make sure that I was staying in shape, lifting all of June, going to lessons, and still getting better at shooting,” Marjason said of how she kept her basketball game sharp amidst all the distractions and disruptions that came with her travels. “There were fun parts, like we went to SeaWorld in Florida. Then the next day, I was like it’s time to get your game face on. Once you step in the gym, it’s time to go.”
She credits her recent development as a player and being in a better position to excel on the basketball court in the future to all the high-level summer competition against American and Canadian basketball teams.
“The overall experience was worth it,” Marjason said of her summer basketball opportunity in 2022. “I got to see a lot of new places and things. We played some really talented teams, like top 40 in America and we beat one of the top teams from Canada. It was really cool to see the different competition levels.”
Marjason’s improvement impressed Oklahoma Baptist University women’s basketball head coach Bo Overton, and he quickly offered her a collegiate scholarship that would start with the 2023-2024 season. It didn’t take long for her to commit to the Shawnee, Oklahoma-based basketball program, and she’s excited that her time in the sport will include a career at the next level.
“I’ll be going to Oklahoma Baptist,” Marjason said of her Class of 2023 college commitment. “Coach Bo Overton is really good friends with our coaches and he loves to recruit people from Lone Star Magic. He had already had three offers out, so he wasn’t going to give anymore. But, he was coming to all of our games. He offered me and two days later, I said I’m going to commit. It was really fast, but I prayed about it and it felt right.”
Marjason’s progression the last couple of months came at an opportune time because her high school senior basketball season is next on the docket in the fall and winter, and she’s aiming to top her very successful junior campaign. She earned the District 15-5A Offensive MVP honor, was named to the All-East Texas second-team, and recorded season averages of 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 deflections and 1.9 steals during the 2021-2022 slate.
She also scored 398 of her 474 high school career points and earned 235 of her 317 high school career rebounds last season, and is confident that she can reach both the 1,000-point and 700-rebound marks by the end of her senior year.
“I feel like I can basically play anybody,” Marjason said of where she’s at as a basketball player. “This summer, I guarded anybody from a 5’6” point guard and she might’ve been way faster than me to a 6’4” and 225 pound kid. There were a lot of differences, so I basically got to guard every position. That got me better.”