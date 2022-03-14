HALLSVILLE — Eight innings weren’t enough to determine a winner in Saturday’s Reich Builders Classic between Hallsville and Glenbrook as the two teams finished in a 3-3 tie after falling short to Lindale 9-7 in an earlier contest against the Eagles.
The Bobcats are now 8-3-2 on the season.
Hallsville came away with eight hits. Matt Houston went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run and one RBI. Logan Jones went 1-for-3 with a triple and one run. Sawyer Dunagan was 1-for-2 with two stolen bases. Carson Blakeley was 2-for-4. Jack Holladay singled. Conner White was 1-for-3 with a triple and one run. Logan Jones started on the mound and played the first six innings where he threw 97 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits, four walks and struck out five batters. Grayson Werth threw two innings where he threw 55 pitches, allowing one run on one hit, three walks and struck out four batters
Glenbrook had six hits on the night. Maddox Mandino was 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Turner McLelland was 1-for-4 with one run. Easton Sanders reached on a double and had one RBI. Landry Powell had one RBI. Rhett Johnson reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Seth Mangrum was 1-for-4.Cale Hollis and Sanders each pitched four innings apiece. Hollis got the start and allowed three runs on six hits, two walks and struck out five batters. Sanders threw 56 pitches where he allowed no runs on two hits and struck out six batters.
Turner reached on a single with one out before running home to score on an RBI double from Sanders to give the Apaches an early 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first.
Houston led off the bottom half with a double but the next three batters were retired as the Bobcats trailed 1-0 after one complete inning.
Johnson was hit by a pitch and advanced to third when Mangrum singled. Mandino’s RBI single scored Johnson to double Glenbrook’s lead heading to the bottom of the second where Blakeley singled with two outs and stole second but the next batter struck out as the Bobcats trailed 2-0 heading into the third inning.
White got on with a lead-off triple to start the bottom of the third inning. He tagged on up an RBI sacrifice fly from Houston to score Hallsville’s first run of the game. Jones was hit by a pitch and Dunagan was walked but the two base-runners were left stranded as the Bobcats trailed 2-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Mandino reached on a two-out single but a 5-3 grounder ended the top of the fourth where Blakeley singled and stole second. The Bobcats were unable to tie up the game as the score remained 2-1 heading into the fifth inning.
The Apaches went three up, three down in the top of the fifth. Houston led off the bottom half with a standup triple. Jones hit a triple of his own to score Houston and tie up the game. Jones took advantage of a wild pitch to score and gave the Bobcats their first lead of the game. Hallsville led 3-2 after five innings.
Glenbrook got a man on with a walk in the top of the sixth but was unable to tie it up but forced Hallsville to go three up, three down in the bottom half to force a seventh inning.
Mandino led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. McLelland reached on a walk and ran home to tie it up on an RBI groundout. That forced Hallsville to have to bat for a chance to walk it off.
With one out, Dunagan singled and stole second base but a pair of strikeouts ended the inning and forced an eighth inning.
A pair of walks in the top of the eight gave the Apaches two runners. White struck out the next two batters before Mandino reached on an error. That loaded the bases up for Glenbrook. The Bobcats got the final out and kept the Apaches from taking the lead. Ashton Garza hit a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth but he was out at second for the final out as the two teams finished the game in a 3-3 tie.
Earlier in the day, Lindale built an 8-7 lead after three and added an insurance run in the fourth on the way to a 9-7 win over the Bobcats.
Kaden Fleming tripled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the way at the plate for Lindale.
For Hallsville in the loss, Logan Jones tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Sawyer Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Carter Rogas and Grayson Werth all drove in runs. Blake Cox and Werth both worked on the mound for the Bobcats.
Hallsville is slated to return to action Tuesday when it opens up district play on the road against the Longview Lobos.