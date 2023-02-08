From Staff Reports
Several Hallsville Ladycats and Bobcats that signed last week to compete at the next level.
Hallsville students signing were:
- Avery Perkins, University of Incarnate Word, for cross country
- Grayson Werth, Wayland Baptist University, baseball
- Jagger Stutchman, East Texas Baptist University, cross country
- Ashton Garza, Henderson State University, football
- Cortavion McMillan, Ouachita Baptist University, football
- Sophia Ziesemer, Oklahoma Baptist University, soccer
Marshall High School’s LaTravion “Tra” Adams also signed a letter of intent to play football at North American University. Adams joins five other Marshall athletes who signed on to play at the collegiate level last week: Carson Combs, Connor Hagerty, Davernious “Byrd” Robinson, Jacorey Smith and J.Q. Davis.