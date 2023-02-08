From Staff Reports

Several Hallsville Ladycats and Bobcats that signed last week to compete at the next level.

Hallsville students signing were:

  • Avery Perkins, University of Incarnate Word, for cross country
  • Grayson Werth, Wayland Baptist University, baseball
  • Jagger Stutchman, East Texas Baptist University, cross country
  • Ashton Garza, Henderson State University, football
  • Cortavion McMillan, Ouachita Baptist University, football
  • Sophia Ziesemer, Oklahoma Baptist University, soccer

Marshall High School’s LaTravion “Tra” Adams also signed a letter of intent to play football at North American University. Adams joins five other Marshall athletes who signed on to play at the collegiate level last week: Carson Combs, Connor Hagerty, Davernious “Byrd” Robinson, Jacorey Smith and J.Q. Davis.

