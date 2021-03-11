HALLSVILLE 9, ATLANTA 1: HALLSVILLE — Jeb Drewery was dominant on the hill, and Tyler Lee drove in three runs with a double and a single as the Hallsville Bobcats opened play in the Reich Builders Classic with a 9-1 win.
Drewery struck out nine, walked one and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Matt Houston and Trenton Smith added doubles for the Bobcats. Houston had a single and two RBI, Smith two RBI and Kurt Wyman and Logan Jones an RBI apiece.
After giving up a run in the top of the first, Drewery shut down the Rabbits the rest of the way. Hallsville responded with four runs in the bottom of the first, adding one in the second and two in both the third and fourth frames.
The Bobcats faced Lindale later in the evening.
Today’s schedule at the Reich Builders Classic has Pine Tree vs. Liberty-Eylau at 10 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Lindale at noon, Marshall vs. Atlanta at 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, it’s Lindale vs. Marshall at 10 a.m., Liberty-Eylau vs. Marshall at noon, Hallsville vs. Liberty-Eylau at 2 p.m., Atlanta vs. Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m.