Hallsville senior Joseph Melendez left his mark with the team and around the state of Texas by earning Academic All-State honors for basketball.
In order to make the list, students must have a great percentage of at least 92 percent.
“Being awarded All-Academic honors was very special to me,” Melendez said. “it’s my first time ever getting this award and will sadly be my last. I didn’t really have this award in mind for the season at first. My only goal was for our team to win as much as possible, but when I was awarded All-Academic, I was very honored because I knew all my work in and out of school had finally paid off.”
“He is a kid that stuck it out in our program and is an extremely hard worker,” Hallsville boys head basketball coach Rusty Walker said. “He has always done well academically and we couldn’t be more proud of him representing the program like he does. You can always count on him to do the right thing.
“He’s kind of an unsung hero of the program in that he always worked his tail off in practice and was ready anytime we needed him to play big moments in a ballgame.
“Joseph was always ready to step up. He always had an attitude to help other people. I think that anytime you have that with some of the players in your program, it does nothing but help your program. We’re really proud of him and excited that he achieved that, representing our program.”
“If I were to give someone advice on how to balance their academics with their extracurricular activities, I’d tell them to always work your hardest at everything,” Melendez added.
“Whether it’s in class, on the court or field, or just at home while doing homework if you live by this you will always be successful.”
“You can’t achieve Academic All-State if you’re not on the varsity and if you’re not in good standing and you don’t have high character,” Walker added.
“Those are all criteria. So not only does it mean that you have good grades, it also means that you’ve achieved varsity status and you were a good teammate.”
Melendez will graduate from Hallsville on June 1 before attending Texas A&M in the fall to major in biomedical sciences.