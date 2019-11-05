TYLER – Tuesday night saw the Hallsville volleyball team’s season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs in the battle of Ladycats, where Sulphur Springs defeated Hallsville in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-8, 25-23, 25-20. Hallsville finishes the season with an overall record of 30-13 after going 13-1 against District 16-5A opponents. Sulphur Springs advances with an overall record of 24-17 and went 4-6 in District 15-5A.
“I’m very proud of these girls for what they accomplished throughout the season,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Cara Collum said. “There are a lot of girls who are new to the team at the varsity level. They had their ups and downs but they had very memorable moments where they just fought through and found a way to win. That’s what I was just telling them – ‘You have a lot to be proud of from the season. We’re going to hold our heads high. We didn’t have the performance that we wanted tonight but we’re not going to turn our back on the entire season and act like we didn’t accomplish great things because we did.”
Cassidy Cole led Hallsville with nine kills. Ayden McDermott had four. Ashley Jones had 18 assists and Chloe Ferrill had six digs. Sadie Washburn led Sulphur Springs with eight kills and had five digs. Erika Van Benthem was next with five kills.
Sulphur Springs scored the first point of the night before a kill from Cole tied it up at 1-1. Moments later, a kill from Sadie Washburn led Sulphur Springs to take a 6-2 lead. A serve into the net gave Hallsville its third point of the game but was forced to call timeout when the other Ladycats team built a 9-3 lead and forced Hallsville to call timeout. Van Benthem’s kill gave Sulphur Springs an eight-point lead. A kill from Cole was followed by a serve into the net and a kill from Washburn to lead Sulphur Springs to a 19-6 lead. That forced Hallsville to call its second timeout of the game. It was smooth sailing from that point on for the Sulphur Springs Ladycats who cruised to a 25-8 win in game one.
Like the first set, the second set started off with a point for Sulphur Springs. However, this time was a little different as McDermott’s kill was the first of three straight Hallsville points to give the Hallsville Ladycats a 3-1 lead. That lead was short-lived, however, as Sulphur Springs regained the lead. A block by Cole tied the game up at 8-8. Washburn slammed the ball down for another kill that gave her Ladycats an 11-8 lead. Sulphur Springs remained in control as it took a 16-10 lead and forced Hallsville to call timeout. After the timeout, a pair of hits landed in the net in favor of Hallsville. That was followed by an ace from McDermott to put Hallsville within four points. Brook Grissom slammed it down as it landed just in bounds on the other side of the night to cut Sulphur Springs’ lead to 22-19 and forced a Sulphur timeout. Moments later, Sulphur Springs was just a pint away from winning the second set when Cole came up another kill. Sulphur Spring was unable to return the next two, making the score 24-23 in favor of Sulphur Springs. Following a Sulphur timeout, a serve from Hallsville landed in the net to give Sulphur Springs the 25-23 win in the second set.
The first three points of the third set went to Sulphur Springs but Hallsville repaid the favor of scoring three in a row to tie it up at 3-3. The pattern continued as Sulphur scored three yet again. Hallsville came up with two points before Sulphur added another. That was followed by a kill from McDermott to make it a 7-6 score. Sulphur continued to pour it as it jumped to a 12-7 lead and force Hallsville to call timeout. Hallsville fell behind 9-16 but chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 17-14. Sulphur Springs added some distance however, and took a 22-15 lead and forced another Hallsville timeout. Hallsville added a couple points before Sulphur was unable to return a hit from Cole to make it 23-18. That was quickly followed by a point from Sulphur to put them one point away from advancing to the next round. The Hallsville Ladycats came up with the next point to stay alive before a block at the net went in favor of Hallsville, cutting its deficit to 24-20 and forcing a timeout from Sulphur. A controversial call at the net went against Hallsville and punched Sulphur Springs’ ticket to the second round with a 25-20 win to complete the sweep.