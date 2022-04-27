HALLSVILLE – Friends, family, teammates and coaches gathered in Hallsville High School’s cafeteria Tuesday morning to celebrate four athletes signing letters of commitment to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Hayden Branson will continue his powerlifting career at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Catherine Warford will stay close to home and play basketball for ETBU. Taylor Sheffield will play basketball for Champion Christian College in Hot Springs, Arkansas and Lakin Pennington will play soccer for Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.
Branson made back-to-back appearances to the state powerlifting meet for his final two years of high school.
“I can’t throw out a lot of stats but I can throw out a 600-pount squat,” Hallsville head powerlifting coach Stuart Proctor told the crowd in attendance. “I can throw out a 415-bench press and a 585-pound dead lift and that’s what Hayden was able to accomplish, which allowed him to qualify for the state meet.”
“I really liked coach (Ethan) Hance,” Branson said when asked why he chose William Jewell College. “I felt like the direction he’s taking the program is going to be really successful and their academics – they have a civil engineering program and academically, I just felt like it set me up for success past the athletics and in the actual real world.”
“Hayden is a hard worker,” Proctor added. “He is going to set a goal. He is going to commit to reaching that goal. So William Jewell College is getting a good one. He’s going to William Jewell to become an engineer. I wish him the best of luck. I think he’s an awesome young man.”
William Jewell College is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Great Valley Lakes Valley Conference.
“I’ll probably get a little homesick but it’s exciting to go somewhere new,” Branson concluded.
Being close to home is one reason Warford chose ETBU.
“I am a homebody,” Warford said. “At first I thought I wanted to go far but I changed my mind and thought, ‘No, I’m going to stay close to home.’”
Warford finished her high school basketball career with 725 points and 551 rebounds.
“Through these last four years, she has shown so much growth as a player every single year,” Ladycats head basketball coach Holly Long said. “She’s one that’s a privilege to coach. She shows up with energy every day, always has something funny coming out of her mouth, there’s no telling. She brought a lot of energy, a lot of character and a lot of things to this program.”
This past season saw ETBU, an NCAA Division III program go 21-6 overall and 15-3 in American Southwest Conference play.
“It felt like home when I went on tour,” Warford said. “I went on another tour but the ETBU tour felt great. It was easy. It was comfortable. The people I met made it feel like a family atmosphere.”
“She’s a long athletic post who can run the floor,” Long added. “She can finish with her right or left hand. Freshman year, we had a really 10-15-foot, really nice jump shot and that’s about all we had. She came out for the very first game of this season, her senior year, with 31 points, hitting two threes. She was 2-for-2 against Kilgore. So we extended her from not underneath the basket to 10-15-foot range and now she has a nice little three-point shot to go with it. ETBU is getting an outstanding player.”
Sheffield made his presence known on and off the court for the Bobcats, something he hopes to do at Champion Christian College at the next level.
“In three years on the varsity, Taylor appeared in 70 games,” Hallsville boys head basketball coach Rusty Walker said. “He was a member of two playoff teams and was a part of 61 wins. His career statistics include 550 points, 71 three-point baskets, 182 rebounds, 138 assists, 86 steals, 87 deflections, seven charges drawn and 12 blocked shots.”
“It was the whole atmosphere, really, the Christian background,” Sheffield said when asked why he chose the college he did. “They’re like a family-run school. They’ve got a K-through-12 Christian school that comes in and the older kids from the college kind of mentor those kids and I really like that.”
“He’s a great example of a student athlete who possesses great character, high-level-basketball skills and the ability to make fantastic grades,” Walker added of Sheffield. “I’m extremely proud of him. During his career, he has overcome the adversity of a serious leg injury that cost him most of his sophomore year of competition and he’s gone on to develop into an outstanding varsity player.”
Sheffield’s future Tigers team is part of the Association of Christian College Athletics and went 12-15 overall this past season and 8-6 against National Christian College Athletic Association opponents.
“I’m going to major in a general basic science with a business concentration,” Sheffield said. “I’m hoping to dos something with accounting.”
Pennington finished in the triple digits in number of goals scored in her high-school-soccer career.
“Lakin had 24 goals last season 32 goals this season, which is one of the highest goal-scorers I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Ladycats head soccer coach Aaron Erickson said. “She set a mark this year in her career. We lost her her freshman year to Madisonville and she moved back for her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She eclipsed over 100 goals in her high school career, which is very difficult to do in a soccer career for four years. She was voted MVP of our district last year and she was voted MVP of our district this year. She does a great job and she’s a very determined person, which she’s getting the opportunity to go play in one of the toughest JUCO conferences in the nation. She has a full ride to NTCC where she will play against some very hard competition, TJC, the national champions and teams like that.”
“The coaching staff is really amazing and I feel like they can help me improve to a higher level than I would at a Division I or Division II,” Pennington said when asked why she chose NTCC, adding she hopes to start at left or right forward.
“I’m excited about her,” Erickson added. “She set all these goals before the season every year and she achieved those every single time so that kind of tells you what kind of person she is. I’m just really excited for her.”
Pennington’s Eagles, an NJCAA program, finished this past season with an overall record of 6-10 and a Region XIV record of 5-8.
Pennington plans to major in education.
“I want to be an educator and then go into coaching,” she explained.