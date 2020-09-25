When Hallsville’s football team takes the field at home against Cleburne tonight, it will be the start of the Tommy Allison era as head coach of the Bobcats, and because of that, it’s a fresh start for Alex Peralta, even though the Bobcats’ lineman is a senior.
“I thought it was going to be taxing and that we’d have to learn a bunch of new stuff but I think it’s a good experience,” Peralta said. “It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. Everybody’s saying, ‘It’s a new coach, it’s a new this’ and ‘How you looking this year?’ but I think we’re going to be a completely different team than we have in years past. It’s going to be a new look. It’s going to be great.”
Being back to playing football is also the fresh start Peralta has been looking forward to since before the spread of COVID-19 shut down his plans.
“I didn’t get to see my buddies, couldn’t go to the gym, couldn’t work out with them,” Peralta offered. “I couldn’t come out to the field. All I did at home was either run in the mornings, do pushups, sit ups, anything I could do. I was looking forward to spring football and going to all the football camps and it all got wiped out. That was a lot of opportunities that I missed out on but I think we’re going to make it up this season.”
Now that he is back with his team, Peralta said his expectations for his team this season is “to go further than we have years before, to accomplish other things and to be a better team as a whole.”
In order for that to happen and in order for the Bobcats to start off the season at 1-0, the senior lineman said the key is “Just becoming close to each other, becoming one team instead of individual people. Right now it’s (team chemistry) great. The bonds are great and we’re sticking together like glue.”
Peralta added he believes team chemistry is critical to a team’s success.
“I think that’s more important than talent itself,” he said. “I think team chemistry and working as a team is much more important than being talented here and there.”
Once it comes to turning the page on his high school career, Peralta said he hopes to have left a good impression on his teammates.
“(As) the hardest working lineman they know,” he said when asked how he hopes to be remembered by his teammates.
“Senior leadership, experience and high character,” Allison said when asked what Peralta brings to the table for the program. “He’s probably the only three-year starter on the team. He’s been there and he’s done it. The kids like to follow him. He’s a leader. He’s a good one. He’s a leader by example. He’s not necessarily a vocal leader. He’s just a hard worker who has a great attitude and high character.”
Despite things being different due to COVID-19, Allison said he has enjoyed his time in Hallsville.
“It’s been great,” the coach said. “These kids are awesome kids. They’re of high character. They play with great effort. They have great attention to detail and they’re just a lot of fun to be around.”
As for tonight’s game, Allison said he’s less worried about his opponent and more worried about his own team.
“We don’t have much information on Cleburne,” he said. “We just know they’re returning a bulk of their team, that they’re a very good football team. So we’re just focused on us. Every day we’re just trying to get better. We want to be the best Hallsville team we can be on Friday night. That’s our main focus.”
Peralta said just the fact that he and his Bobcats get to open the season tonight gives them motivation.
“We get a lot of motivation,” he said. “We’re pumped and all of our friends and family are excited to see what’s new this year.”
Tonight’s game between Hallsville and Cleburne is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.