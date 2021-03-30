Last year, the Hallsville girls’ soccer team would have loved to be where it is today – in the second round of the playoffs.
However, the Ladycats had their hopes of a playoff run dashed when everything was shut down due to COVID-19.
“We had two district games left,” Hallsville girls’ soccer coach Aaron Erickson said. “It was disappointing because we were actually starting to hit a pretty good stride there at the end and then it just kind of ended. We almost beat Lufkin, the first place team. We started playing really well but it’s just one of those things. It was kind of crazy how it ended. Everything just shut down. We kept thinking we’d be able to come back and finish but we never got to do that.”
“It was disappointing because we had two games left and we should have won to give us a playoff spot,” senior Kylie Battles said.
“We had competitions that he (Erickson) put together, like ‘Juggle this many and send me a video,’” senior Ashlyn Mills said. “He did that and we were supposed to run over break.”
“Whenever the school opened up its fields back up, we’d come practice,” Battles offered.
“We’d put together a little scrimmage every week,” Mills added.
A year after the shutdown, however, the Ladycats believe they have a better team than last year’s squad.
“It’s been a very big step up from last year,” Mills said. “I think it helps that we have more team bonding this year because that affects how you play on the field too.”
“We throw a bunch of get-togethers and stuff, team bonding things, like on Halloween, Christmas parties,” Battles added. “We had a poster party for making the playoffs the other day.”
“I think this year came a lot more naturally than last year,” Mills said. “I think last year, it was a lot of trying to work it out. This year it just happened and it’s worked out.”
It’s worked out well enough for the Ladycats to earn a 17-4-2 overall record and punch their ticket to the second round where they’ll take on Midlothian.
“I know they’re really, really good,” Erickson said of Midlothian. “I don’t know for sure but I’ve heard they’ve got a girl who has committed to Oklahoma. They play in a really hard district. They play Red Oak and Red Oak took Highland Park to double overtime Friday so that’s a pretty big deal. I know they’re really athletic. I would think they’d be a lot like Longview, which is good since we’ve seen that. They’re good. They won a pretty tough district. We like being the underdog. The girls like the challenge I think.”
Erickson added the experience his team has gained this year will be a major plus for tonight’s game.
“The good thing about it is we’ve played Tyler Legacy, we’ve played Longview and we’ve kind of seen what we’re going to be up against, so those games help to see the speed, athleticism and skill,” he said. “I think in the past, we’d go through a whole year of not playing teams like that and get to this point and you’re nervous. This group doesn’t strike me as nervous. They’re all really close so that’s a positive.”
He’s also confident in Battles and Mills.
“Kylie has been asked to do a lot this year just because she’s very knowledgeable,” Erickson said. “She has played a lot of positions because of COVID on top of all the normal stuff with injuries and things like that. She can pretty much play anywhere and do anything. Anything that comes up, she’s pretty much filled it. Ashlyn is very dedicated to this group. She put in a lot of work to get back from her ACL injury. We were missing that last year. She worked to get back and she played with her club then she got recruited and this. She’s been talking with a few different colleges. She’s a really hard worker. She’s a real team person and does what’s best for the team. She’s really about this group and I think that’s one of the things that make her so good.”
When it comes to preparing for tonight’s game, the Ladycats will likely keep the same routine they’ve had all season.
“We’re all really superstitious,” Battles said. “We eat at the same place.”
“We can’t eat at different restaurants,” Mills said.
“For home games we always go to McAlister’s,” Battles added. “Away games we don’t eat until after and we eat Whataburger every time.”
If the Ladycats win tonight, they’ll be able to keep that routine going at least one more game.
Tonight’s game against Midlothian is slated for a 5:45 p.m. start time at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.