Today marks the beginning of the 12th year of the “Reich Builders Classic” baseball tournament at Hallsville High School as eight teams – Hallsville, Marshall, Suluphur Springs, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove, Liberty Eylau, Lindale and Atlanta will look to gain experience and evaluate their teams before the long haul of district play.
“We’ve still got to get better in some areas,” Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell said of his Bobcats. “Offensively, we’ve got to get better with our base-running. I still want to see our pitchers throw and I want to continue evaluating. It looks like the weather will be good for all three days so we’re going to get four games in to continue evaluating and work on some things before we start district next Tuesday. I think four of our teams started district last night. I’m looking to try to improve on some areas.”
Hallsville currently owns an overall record of 8-3 and will start district play Tuesday. Mitchell said the more experience his team is able to get prior to district, the better.
“The stronger the teams you play, the more they expose of your weaknesses and tell you what you need to be working, what you’ve got to improve in and so far all the tournaments we’ve been in, we’ve played some really good teams,” Mitchell added. “That’s what you want to do. They make you better because they battle test you.”
The baseball action is set to start at 10 a.m. today when Atlanta take son Pine Tree and it will close Saturday with Pine Tree taking on Pleasant Grove. Hallsville will play its first game at noon today while Marshall will take on Pleasant Grove in Marshall at 6 p.m. That will be the only game play at Marshall High School. At that time, Hallsville will take on Lindale for a game that’s also slated for 6 p.m.
Each game will have a one hour, 45 minute time limit and won’t have a bracket format.
“None of the tournaments we play in any more have tournament champions,” Mitchell said. “We’re all playing games and it’s good because we can all schedule things so parents know we’re playing Friday at this time and it’s easy to schedule that way. We’ve all gone to a format where you’ve got games and you’re not worried about winning a tournament. You’re worried about getting in as many games as you can and play as much as you can to evaluate. You start worrying about winning when you get to the district games. Winning tournaments isn’t as important as being able to evaluate.”
Like Marshall’s, Hallsville’s baseball field also has turf for the first time.
“We’re excited about that,” Mitchell said. “It’s been great so far. We don’t have to worry about rain. We don’t have to worry about chalking, dragging, waking or anything like that. We just take care of the mound a little bit after each game and we’re rolling. We should be able to stay on time pretty well.”
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday — March 11
Game 1 10 a.m. Atlanta vs. Pine Tree
Game 2 noon Atlanta vs. Hallsville
Game 3 2 p.m. Liberty Eylau vs. Sulphur Springs
Game 4 4 p.m. Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs
Game 5 6 p.m. Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove (at Marshall)
Game 6 6 p.m. Lindale vs. Hallsville
Friday — March 12
Game 7 — 10 p.m. Pine Tree vs. Liberty Eylau
Game 8 — noon Pine Tree vs. Lindale
Game 9 — 2 p.m. Marshall vs. Atlanta
Game 10 — 4 p.m. Pleasant Grove vs. Sulphur Springs
Game 11 — 6 p.m. Pleasant Grove vs. Hallsville
Saturday — March 13
Game 12 — 10 p.m. Lindale vs. Marshall
Game 13 — noon Liberty Eylau vs. Marshall
Game 14 — 2 p.m. Liberty Eylau vs. Hallsville
Game 15 — 4 p.m. Sulphur Springs vs. Atlanta
Game 16 — 6 p.m. Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove