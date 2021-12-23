Hallsville’s girls basketball team is bringing back its Holiday Classic tournament after being off last year due to COVID.
“It gives us an opportunity coming back from Christmas to see some competition and kind of work out some of those things from being off over the break,” Hallsvlle girls head basketball coach Holly Long said.
“We’ve always had really good competition at our tournament, some pretty strong teams coming in, so it gives us that look that we need.”
The two-day tournament is slated to tip off at 9 a.m. Monday and will feature 16 teams. Action is set to begin when Longview takes on Crandall in the Coliseum and Whitehouse will go up against Kilgore in Gym 1. The Ladycats will play their first game when they go up against Tyler Heat at 10:30 a.m. in the Coliseum where they will play again at 4:30 p.m. against Daingerfield. Elysian Fields is slated to take part as well and will go up against Kilgore at noon in Gym 1 and then against Atlanta in the Coliseum.
Tuesday’s action is set to begin with Gilmer vs. Tyler Heat and Jasper vs. Crandall. Hallsville will take on Tyler Legacy at 10:30 a.m. while Hallsville Purple (JV) will go up against Elysian Fields. Hallsville and Elysian Fields will go head-to-head at 3 p.m. in the Coliseum. The final three games of the Holiday Classic are slated for 4:30 p.m. when Kilgore takes on Daingerfield, Whitehouse goes up against Longview and Hallsville Purple takes on Atlanta.