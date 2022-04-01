They say time flies when you’re having fun, which might explain why it’s going by so fast for the seniors on Hallsville’s softball team.
“I can literally remember freshman year like it was yesterday,” Mallory Pyle said. “It’s crazy. All of us seniors who are on varsity right now, we actually started on JV. We blew out everyone. We blew out varsity teams. We joined varsity tournaments as a JV team. We were so close. It was a great team.”
The following season was cut short due to COVID-19 but the Ladycats came back in 2021 and punched their ticket to the state championship.
“We’ve just got to work,” Danyelle Molina said when asked what they key is to repeating last year’s success. “We can’t depend on the team we had.”
“Like our coach says, it’s a completely different team,” Pyle said. “I still feel like we have the potential and all of us have the drive and the want to go back. I feel we’ve got to keep that.”
The Ladycats hold an overall record of 15-7-1 and a district record of 4-1. Tonight’ they’re set to take on Sulphur Springs, the team that gave them their only district loss so far.
“It was 3-1 and we were down the whole time,” Pyle said. “We didn’t have errors we just didn’t have a lot of hustle plays that we could have made in the outfield that got them their runs and we couldn’t hit the ball.”
Knowing this is the last time that Pyle and Molina will play Sulphur Springs gives them added motivation.
“This is the last time we play them unless something happens in the playoffs,” Pyle offered. “I think we need to give our all, leave everything on the field.”
That’s the mentality the Ladycats are trying to stay with for the remainder of the season.
“Just keep working hard, give it our all every game and each practice and have good attitudes,” Molina said.
“I definitely expect us to have our batting average high like it is now, especially against Sulphur,” Pyle said. “We’ve worked so hard and we just need to pull through and keep working at it.”
Both Pyle and Molina have a high batting average. Pyle’s is .435. She has 30 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 26 RBI and 30 runs. Molina is set to return from an injury tonight but she has a batting average of .433 with 26 hits, two doubles, two triples, seven RBI and 25 runs. She has also pitched 33 innings and holds a record of 4-3 from the circle. She has allowed 41 runs on 57 hits, seven walks and struck out 23 batters.
Through the years of playing softball, the sport has taught the Ladycat seniors lessons that go beyond the diamond.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” Molina said. “When given a chance, go take it.”
“Don’t get down on myself when something isn’t going my way or if I’m having a bad hitting game,” Pyle added.
“Just stay confident,” Molina continued.
On game days, like today, the two seniors say softball occupies their mind.
“That’s all I think about during school,” Molina said.
Prior to a game, the Ladycats often get ready in somewhat of an untraditional way.
“Each person has to do a certain person’s hair,” Pyle explained. “We all have cute hair styles. We don’t really use music but we get each other hyped and the coaches get us hyped and really, all of us have the same hairstyle.”
First pitch of tonight’s game between Sulphur Springs and Hallsville is slated for 6 p.m. in Hallsville.