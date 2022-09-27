Hallsville enjoyed a fast start in Tuesday night’s volleyball match, and ultimately powered past Pine Tree to complete a 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 sweep at the Pirate Center.
The Ladycats advanced their overall season record to 27-5, and are now 6-0 in District 15-5A play.
Lauren Pyle’s 22 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace, and Cate Thomas’ six kills, three blocks and two digs helped their team remain undefeated in district play.
Certain moments reminded Hallsville that there’s still some room for improvement as it closes in on the second half of league play. Pine Tree, on the other hand, dropped its respective marks to 19-15 and 3-3.
“We could’ve done a lot better,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Tara Wait said after her team’s win. “But, really proud of them for how well they handle and respond to me, and what I’m asking them to do. They did a good job bouncing back and they got that win.”
Teagan Hill provided an early kill that gave the Ladycats a 9-4 lead in the period. She ultimately finished the night with six kills, two blocks and two aces.
Pine Tree’s Ja’Naysha Gipson followed with back-to-back scores, and the Lady Pirates added another point on Natalie Buckner’s serve to cut the gap to 9-7. Gipson finished the outing with four kills and two digs, while Buckner contributed one dig and an ace.
Hallsville returned to its scoring ways when it leaned on kills from Hill, Olivia Simmons, and Chloe Wright to counter late answers from Pine Tree’s Laney Schroeder and Jalen Scroggins to pull away for a 25-13 set one win.
Simmons finished the evening with seven kills and four blocks, and Wright added five kills in Hallsville’s win, while Schroeder recorded six kills and five digs, and Scroggins earned five kills and three digs in Pine Tree’s performance.
The Ladycats then began the second set on a 15-3 surge. Charli Baker’s point wrapped up the run, and she ultimately finished the event with three aces and a pair of digs.
Pine Tree started to find its footing again during a quick 4-0 run that included scores from Ewoma Ugbini and Schroeder, a kill from Gipson, and another point after a Hallsville player hit the net.
The Lady Pirates added a late 8-3 run that cut the gap to 23-17 because Gipson and Scroggins provided a kill, both Carmen Chatman and Scroggins teamed up for a block, and Lauren Vasquez scored on her serve. Chatman provided five digs and an ace by the end of the match.
“The girls saw what they could do in the moments that they buckled in and fought back,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said of what her team could learn from Tuesday’s loss.
But, Simmons’ late tip over the net helped Hallsville take a 2-0 match advantage with a 25-17 set two win.
The teams were knotted up at 4-4 in the early minutes of the third and final period, but Hallsville ultimately outscored Pine Tree 21-11 down the stretch to earn a 25-15 third set win.