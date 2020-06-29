From Staff Reports
Hallsville, Tatum and Hughes Springs joined a growing list of schools from around the state shutting down summer workouts due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hallsville announced on its Facebook page it has suspended workouts for junior high and high school athletes for the next two weeks — through July 10 — after a student athlete was exposed to an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Part of the statement by HISD said, “We will continue to evaluate the situation and make necessary announcements as the July 10 date approaches.”
Hughes Springs ISD, meanwhile, cited concerns over the spike in COVID-19 cases around the state and said it will suspend summer workouts until July 13.
“We have had excellent participation thus far and would like to thank our athletes for attending. Our actions now will help ensure everyone’s safety. In addition, anything we can do now to ‘slow the spread’ in our state only helps our chances of returning to school and sports on time in August.”
Tatum head football coach and athletic director Jason Holman announced on Monday Tatum will suspend summer workouts as of Wednesday with hopes of resuming on July 9.
“This decision is based on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases within the state and not because we have had a positive case reported at our workouts,” Holman said. “We have been very fortunate up to this point and are making this decision based on the health and welfare of our athletes and our coaches.”