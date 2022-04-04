Hallsville teammates Matt Houston and Landon Bowden earned top honors on the baseball diamond for their performances in a pair of key District 15-5A contests for the Bobcats.
Houston is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Bowden earned ET Pitcher of the Week accolades after the Bobcats notched wins over Sulphur Springs (9-1) and Pine Tree (13-0).
Houston went 5-for-7 in the two games with a pair of home runs, two doubles, five RBI, two walks and two runs scored. For the season, the Bobcat standout is hitting .439 with three home runs, six doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and nine runs scored.
Bowden went six innings on the mound in the win over Pine Tree. He struck out 11 in the shutout, walking two and giving up one hit. Bowden has won three straight starts, and for the year he’s 4-1 with a 1.05 earned run average, 56 strikeouts and 19 walks in 33.1 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played March 28-April 2 (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Spring Hill’s Conner Smeltzer struck out eight, walked two and allowed no runs on three hits in a complete game against Lindale.
Hallsville’s Carson Blakeley struck out 10, walked four and allowed no earned runs in seven innings against Sulphur Springs.
Carthage’s Braeden Wade needed just 83 pitches to earn a complete-game win over Hudson. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up one hit.
Tatum’s Landon Tovar tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Waskom, striking out seven and walking one.
Rusk’s Mason Cirkel and J.D. Thompson picked up wins for the Eagles. Cirkel struck out nine with one walk and one unearned run allowed on four hits in five innings. Thompson fanned nine, hit one batter and gave up no hits in four innings.
Hitting
Harmony’s Riley Patterson went 6-for-8 for the week with three doubles, six RBI and three runs scored.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson went 5-for-9 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Teammate Mason Cirkel was 4-for-8 with a double and three RBI. Peighton Vargas was 4-for-8 with a double and two RBI, and Wade Williams was 4-for-9 with an RBI.