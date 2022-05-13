Hallsville’s Zachar Florence and Avery Perkins have left their marks and set high expectations on the track as they are set to compete at the state meet today. Florence will compete in the high jump as Perkins will run the 800-meters.
“I ran the 800 and it was on the last 200 when I passed into second place,” Perkins recalls. “I kept that place all the way until the end and right before the finish line, I was so excited that I almost started crying because I knew I was about to go (to state).”
Florence said if someone had told him he would be at the state meet at the beginning of the season, “I definitely would not have believed it. I probably would have said there’s no way.”
Florence played basketball for the Bobcats and after basketball season was over, the track coaches convinced him to do the high jump.
“What’s interesting about Zachar, the growth was almost from zero to where he is now,” Florence’s track coach Kyle Adams said. “He was coming off an injury last year so he didn’t get to do anything last year. Honestly, he was kind of a shot in the dark because we needed somebody to high jump and coming out of basketball, the expectation was, ‘Hey let’s get some points in the district meet,’ and here he is now going to the state track meet. The growth has been, ‘Let’s squeeze some points out at the state track meet’ to ‘Let’s go medal at the state meet.’ It’s been very cool to see his growth.”
Like Florence, Perkins said she too would have found it hard to believe had someone told her at the beginning of the seasons that she’d be at the state meet.
“I would be like, “What are you talking about?’ I placed second but it was still a fight for the qualification,” she offered.
Both of them have high expectations for today’s competition.
“I know I have the ability to get placed for sure,” Florence said. “So I’m going into it knowing I have the ability to do it. I’m really going to apply myself and prepare myself in the time being to make sure I’m able to do that. I have pretty high expectations.”
“I’m going to try to do my best to place and if not PR and run my hardest. I’m expecting to see hard competition because it’s the best out of Texas,” Perkins said. “I’m excited to have people push me and to push other people and to see what we can do and do our best.”
“It’s cool just to see Avery and how she’s improved from last year,” Perkins’s track coach Jared Duncan said. “It’s kind of the expectation of what we thought she could do going into the season. So it’s cool to see her accomplish it.”
Perkins, a junior and Florence, a senior both said they have a lot of support that has helped them get to where they are.
“Oh it’s been great,” Florence said. “I’ve had a lot of support. Everybody has been very, very supportive, friends, family, coaches, everybody, all my basketball teammates, they’ve all been very supportive of me.”
“Everyone has been supportive and really excited about me going but I think my No. 1 supporter is definitely my dad,” Perkins said. “He became my nutritionist and done so much to help me get here.”
Hallsville’s track athletes say the sport has taught them valuable life lessons.
“I think something I learned is you’ve got to stay humble and you’ve got to thank God no matter what because coming from district to area to regionals, you see people who are better than you and you’ve got to work hard to get in position,” Perkins said.
“Don’t doubt yourself,” Florence said. “Put your mind to something because I would say I probably did that myself and I started to realize I have the skill and ability to go further than I thought. So if you put your mind to something and have some skill in something, try to better that and advance in what you’re doing.”
Florence is set to jump at 9 a.m. today while Perkins is set to run at 5:20 p.m.