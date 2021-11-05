It took a while before reality hit cross country runners that they had qualified for state.
“It was like five minutes later,” said Sam Hawthorne, Hallsville senior who qualified as an individual for the boys side. “I got done and I was super dead. I wasn’t really thinking about the race.”
“I told you and I don’t even think it clicked when I was trying to tell you that you qualified,” his coach Jared Duncan said.
“It didn’t,” Hawthorne responded. “I was so tired.”
“When coach Whatley came up to me and gave me a hug, she was like, ‘You qualified,’” Hawthorne said when asked when it did finally sink in. “It never fully sinks in until you get to the line.”
The Ladycats squad of Avery Perkins, Carolyn Hale, Addison Hatchet, Lauren Thomas, Lily Soto, Kylea Hatfield, Kenzy Glass, Kara Collins and Haylea Jordan qualified for the state meet as a team.
“I remember at regionals, I was puking and coach Whatley came and hugged me and she’s like, ‘We made it to state,’”
Whatley was particularly proud of her team’s selfless attitude.
“When we finished, we didn’t really run our very best race and everybody felt bad. Avery felt like she didn’t do what she needed to do. Everybody as a team felt like they didn’t’ do something to help but literally, y’all did everything that y’all could have done and we made it in third place, not even fourth. So seeing them go at it for the team, that’s what it’s all about. They weren’t even concern for their place. They were so worried about everybody not getting to go.”
The appearance at state marks a first for the girls team at Hallsville in several decades. Hale has been as an individual in the past and this is Hawthorne’s first year to go to state.
“As far as being a runner, it’s his commitment and self motivation, Duncan said of Hawthorne. “He does a ton on his own. I mean you have to but he’s super dedicated. He runs around 45 miles a week during the season with a day off so he usually runs seven to eight a day.”
“I’m just going to push my hardest and I’m hoping to PR, give my best time of the year and have my best race,” Hawthorne said. “I just know I’ve got to get out and run hard, stick with the guys I know I can stick with and push myself.”
“Carolyn has been twice as an individual,” Whatley said. “This is the first time we’ve been as a team and this is the first year we’ve won district. We’ve been runner up for a long time. So this is a big deal.”
“That is the reason I want to go out with a bang, this is my last year,” Hale said. “I want to do something new. Having been there for individual twice, it’s the same mundane, I’ve already done this, but going as a team is a new experience. It’s like going to state for the first time.”
This is Soto’s first year back after having taken a break from cross country for a few years.
“I thought about telling her (Whatley) no but every year since freshman year, she has asked me and I was like, ‘She still believes in me and I still have the ability to do it,’ because I never stopped running with my dad, so I was like, ‘Senior year, I have nothing to lose,’ and I don’t regret it at all because it’s been such an experience and I’ve made so many friends. It’s been a great journey. Going back to state in the same year with a different sport other than softball is pretty cool.”
“It’s going to be cool having people there for support,” Hawthorne said. “I know my family is going all the way down there to watch. The guys on the team are coming down to watch. It feels really good to have people supporting me.”
“Even for Sam, our one boy who’s going, everybody was cheering for him, knowing where he was throughout the whole race and encouraging him to get up in that spot, as far as the boys and girls team, it’s been so supportive through the whole season.”
“It’s so awesome just because I’ve lived here my whole life,” Hawthorne said. “I’ve gone to Hallsville ever since kindergarten. It’s so cool to represent Hallsville. This is the first time we’ve taken a team – the girls, and a guy in a long time.”
“This has been my dream,” Whatley said. “This is my goal. I love that Carolyn got to go individually but I wanted her for a long time what it felt like to go as a team. So to be able to have this group and for it to be her senior year has been phenomenal. I’m telling you, these kids have worked their tails off and exceeded my expectations.”