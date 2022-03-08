District rivals Hallsville, Pine Tree and Marshall will get a close look at each other — although they won’t play one another — this weekend as Hallsville hosts the annual Reich Builders Classic.
The event, which also features Liberty-Eylau, Glenbrook and Lindale, will feature 12 games over the next three days.
Also on tap this weekend are the White Oak Varsity Tournament and the Tatum Tournament.
Hallsville
The host Bobcats will get things started on Thursday with a noon game against Liberty-Eylau. Pine Tree will take on Liberty-Eylau at 2 p.m., followed by Glrnbrook vs. Marshall at 4 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Lindale at 6 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Lindale vs. Pine Tree at noon, Liberty-Eylau vs. Marshall at 2 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Glenbrook at 4 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Glenbrook at 6 p.m.
Pine Tree meets Liberty-Eylau at 1p a.m. on Saturday, followed by Marshall vs. Lindale at noon, Hallsville vs. Lindale at 2 p.m. and Glenbrook vs. Marshall at 4 p.m.
White Oak
Four games are set for Thursday and three on Saturday.
Thursday’s games are White Oak vs. Paris at 11:30 a.m., White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at 2 p.m., Mabank vs. Elysian Fields at 4:30 p.m. and White Oak vs. Mabank at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games are White Oak vs. Mabank at noon, Paris vs. Elysian Fields at 2:30 p.m. and Paris vs. Mabank at 5 p.m.
Tatum
Spring Hill meets Carthage at 8 a.m. Thursday to open the Tatum Tournament, followed by Carthage vs. Kilgore at 10:15 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Van at 12:30 p.m., Van vs. Central Heights at 2:45 p.m. and Sabine vs. Tatum at 5 p.m.
On Friday, it’s Sabine vs. Central Heights at 8 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Central Heights at 10:15 a.m., Van vs. Sabine at 12:30 p.m., Kilgore vs. Tatum at 2:45 p.m. and Carthage vs. Tatum at 5 p.m.
The event concludes with four games on Saturday: Kilgore vs. Sabin at 10:15 a.m., Kilgore vs. Central Heights at 12:30 p.m., Spring Hill vs. Tatum at 2:45 p.m. and Carthage vs. Van at 5 p.m.
Jasper
The Longview Lobos are scheduled to play in the Jasper Tournament this weekend. The Lobos are set to face Bridge City at noon and Argyle at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Hardin Jefferson at noon and Nederland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.