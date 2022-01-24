From Staff Reports
TEXARKANA — Longview swimmers earned four district titles, and Hallsville and New Diana swimmers also struck gold over the weekend at the District 15-5A Swim Meet.
Longview’s Joshko Lipp won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke to lead the way for Longview. Gracie Ponder earned the district title in the 50 freestyle, and Kaitlyn Stewart was the district champion in the 100 breaststroke.
Hallsville’s Cameron Upchurch earned gold in the 50 freestyle, and New Diana’s Kaden Sims was the district champion in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Texas High won the team titles for boys and girls.
The Tigers ladies had 123 points, followed by Whitehouse (119), Longview (97), Mount Pleasant (36), Brownsboro (16), Tyler (7) and New Diana (3).
For the boys, it was Texas High with 230 points, followed by Whitehouse (114), Longview (57), Hallsville (28), Mount Pleasant (23) and New Diana (18)
The top six finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet set for Feb. 4-5 at the Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatic Center.
Girls
200 medley relay: Longview (Jenna Shireman, Kaitlyn Stewart, Gracie Ponder, Riley Gonzalez) third, 2:07.25; 4. Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Kate Ball, Sophie Greco, Grelyn Goolsby) fourth, 2:30.14
200 IM: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, fourth, 2:37.59
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, first 26.25; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, third 27.91
100 butterfly: Riley Gonzlez, Longview, third 1:10.97; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview, fourth 1:23.18
100 freestyle: Jenna Shireman, Longview, third 1:00.44; Gracie Ponder, Longview, fourth 1:00.88
200 freestyle relay: Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Grelyn Goolsby, Kate Ball, Sophie Greco), second, 2:14.84; Longview (Madyson Melton, Addison Craig, Elle Woods, Paola Colon-Antommarchi) fourth2:21.30
100 backstroke: Jenna Shireman, Longview, second 1:08.41; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, fourth 1:13.16
100 breaststroke: Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, first 1:24.60; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview, second 1:33.52
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Gracie Ponder, Riley Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Stewart, Jenna Shireman), second 4:17.82
Boys
200 medley relay: Longview (Joseph Egbe, Joshko Lipp, Aden Wacasey, Zane Bunn) third, 1:53.94; 4. Mount Pleasant (Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn, Jacob Elliott, Hugo Bernardi), fourth 2:11.66
200 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, first, 1:48.28
200 IM: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first 2:03.30
50 freestyle: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, first 22.69
100 butterfly: Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, third 58.42
100 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, first 49.15
500 freestyle: Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, third 5:21.39
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Aden Wacasey, JaiAyrus Bowens, Diego Garcia, Joseph Egbe) third, 1:53.80; Mount Pleasant (Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn, Hugo Bernardi, Jacob Elliott) fourth, 1:56.17
100 backstroke: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, second 56.53
100 breaststroke: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first 1:00.89
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Joshko Lipp, Joseph Egbe, Aden Wacasey, Zane Bunn), third, 3:50.51