December 11, 2020 is a day Waskom’s football team remembers well but would like to forget.
The Wildcats were defeated by Franklin 14-13 and fell a game short of the state championship.
One could say that day was not just the end of the 2020 season but the start of the 2021 season.
“It’s a different type of drive being that close – one point, we fell short by one point,” Waskom running back Tesean Hamilton said. “It was like everything we worked for was over in that instance but now we’ve got to come back this year and this time we’ve got to finish it.
“We’ve been working all summer for this,” Hamilton added. “After football ended, we were still working football.”
Waskom enters the 2021 playoffs with an overall record of 9-1 and a district record of 6-0 as the Wildcats have their eye on nothing short of a state championship but they know in order to make that happen, they have to take one game at a time – a concept that has come easier with experience for Hamilton.
“I think now I’ve got a good grasp on that because when you get to the playoffs, it’s all serious,” Hamilton said. “Nobody is going to let you win those games so you have to focus on them, focus on that game because you’ve got to focus on the first one before you get to the next one. It’s all about being serious and thinking about it.”
Hamilton, now a junior, has been on the team since his freshman season and said he has improved his game a lot since that loss to Franklin.
“I think less and do more,” Hamilton said. “I’m more focused on the little things, like blocking and stuff like that and playing without the ball. I want to be any help to the team that I can.”
“Tesean will be a four-year starter for us,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “The position he plays is not the most glorifying position on the field. He goes out and sacrifices his body just about every play. Tesean is a soft-spoken leader type of kid. He and I have a really good relationship. I feel like he will obviously be one of our leaders next year but he’s been a really good football player for us and I look forward to the next year and a half.”
The Wildcats will have their chance at taking their next step toward a state championship today when they go head-to-head with the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs, a team that owns a 6-4 overall record and went 3-3 in district play.
“Corrigan is pretty talented,” Keeling said. “I know they finished fourth in their district but I think they were beat up in a couple of those games and it looks like to me in the Newton game that they had most of their guys back. It’s not a cakewalk game for us for sure. It’s one of those deals that they’ve got to have the mentality that it’s win or go home. We’ve had a really good week of practice so far and have been focused in so I feel like we’ll be up to the challenge.”
Keeling said the playoffs bring a different feel to the game.
“It’s a little different,” he said. “Obviously you try to make sure that you cover everything that could possibly happen whereas maybe in a regular game, you don’t hit on every one of those points during the week because it’s such a short turnaround week-to-week. Preparation is probably a little bit longer. You don’t want to leave any stone unturned and look up and say, ‘Dang, we should have done this.’”
“Our team is locked in,” Hamilton said. “We’ve been playing with each other for a while and we’re all close friends off the field. We’ve got that locked in. We trust each other and we know what we’re going to do without even thinking about it.”
Hamilton watched his brother win a state championship as part of the 2015 team and hopes to one day drive up to the school and see a 2021 state championship sign near the one that stands for the 2014-2015 teams.
“Bro, that would make me smile,” Hamilton said. “I’d smile so hard, like, ‘we did it. Winning state is hard but we did it.’ That would make me feel so good.”
In order to get there, the Wildcats have to take care of business tonight against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.