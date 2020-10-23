Long before he was Harleton’s starting quarterback, attending the Wildcats’ football games became a tradition for Grayson Handlin.
“I was born in College Station,” Handlin explained. “Then I moved to Diana when I was 3 and then started kindergarten here at Harleton and I’ve been here ever since.
“I was looking up Taylor Henson (class of 2014) who was a previous quarterback and just watching him play was kind of a dream. Now looking at college and NFL is a dream but looking up the high schoolers then, it was a dream to play as varsity quarterback and here we are.
“It’s like my whole life has been leading up to this moment,” he added. “I feel like this year is, ‘give it your all’ because this is it.”
Handlin said he feels blessed to play the game, especially after seeing COVID-19 force spring sports to be canceled.
“That was phenomenal,” he said of being able to return to football. “I had a cousin who played baseball last year. It was his senior year and he had two scrimmages and that was it. His career was over. So I’m very blessed that we get to have a season.”
So far this season, Handlin is 29-of-56 for 457 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while is Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 2-1 against district opponents. Tonight they’ll have their work cut out for them as they go up against Harrison County rival Waskom.
“They’re dangerous with what they do,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said of the Waskom Wildcats.
“I think their quarterback has completed 15 passes this season but nine of them were for touchdowns but it’s the triple option. You can’t sell out to stop one thing because they have a counter play coming off of it and they have athletes at every spot. You have to play sound defense and everybody fit what they’re supposed to fit.
“Defensively, they line up and get after it. So one thing we’ve got to work on is staying on our blocks, getting where we’re supposed to be, knowing our assignments and being in the right spots.”
“Stopping their offense is the main thing,” Handlin said. “Defense is going to be a huge factor this week. That triple option is not a joke. We’re going to need speed and we’re going to have to stop their offense.”
Little is confident in his quarterback.
“Just good senior leadership,” the coach said when asked what his quarterback brings to the table. “That’s the thing with what we do, it may look simple but our play calls are about 20 words long and we move people every time.
“Every play, we’re in something different and he has to be able to call the play, get them lined up and what we say, ‘deal the cards’. We’re not sitting in the shotgun where he can get in shotgun and just hand it to the running back or chunk it deep. He’s got play fakes and we’ve got different series, a 10-series, a 20-series, a 30-series, a 40-series, a 50-series, the 80-series, and they all tell him to do something different.
“He has to know what series it is, which way he’s faking to this guy and handing to this guy. It’s an unbelievable amount that he has to do and in all of it, in the eye of a hurricane, he’s got to stand there in the pocket.
“That’s one thing I’ve been impressed with and I’ve shown the guys on film – he’s standing there in the pocket while a linebacker is running full speed at him and he stands there as he gets hit right in the face as he’s delivering the football and that’s not an easy thing to do.”
“I’m not really the type to get on to somebody,” Handlin said. “I’d rather be the encouraging leader than the scolding leader. That’s always helped me is not getting scolded and being positive in every way we can be.
“That’s the best way leadership can go.”
Handlin is in his second year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback and said he has improved a lot since last year.
“I’ve really been focusing on positivity,” he said. “Last year, if I messed up or had a bad play, I’d get down on myself. I wouldn’t say I’d throw a temper tantrum but I definitely wasn’t OK with it but this year, I’ve learned to just take it and move on to the next play like coach Little tells us to do.
“Really, football has taught me if you get knocked down to get back up. That’s the simplest way I can put it.”
Tonight’s game between Harleton and Waskom is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium in Waskom.