What are some of your earliest memories of watching sports? Who did you watch? Who won? Who was with you?
Some of my earliest memories of watching sports involve watching with my dad, whether on TV or in person and like I’ve said before, sports helped bond my dad, brothers and I in a way I’m not sure anything else could.
Sunday afternoons after church involved us racing into through the door to turn on the TV so we didn’t miss another second of the day’s football action. We’d also often go to a high school football game on a Friday night or catch a baseball game.
None of us realized it at the time but my dad wasn’t just doing that to entertain me. Heck, it wasn’t even just a bonding experience. He was helping me develop a passion for sports, a passion that never left, and I was able to turn that passion into a career, and quite frankly, I can’t imagine myself working in a field that didn’t involve sports (despite the effects of COVID).
One thing that helped develop my passion is the fact that the Dallas Cowboys were winning Super Bowls. We were able to bond over that, celebrate a victory and watch the seasons unfold as the Cowboys hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times in four years.
I remember asking my dad what he remembered about past Cowboy greats like Tom Landry and Roger Staubach and then we were able to watch the next generation of great Cowboys together.
As a kid, there was an obvious excitement that came upon me when talking sports and that too is true of me to this day, and so much of that is rooted back to my childhood days of watching sports with my dad.
To this day, I also love to fish and only wish I could do more of it. That’s something that also started with my dad as we often woke up at the crack of dawn to take the boat out on the lake and spend hours with our lines in the water.
One day in particular stands out above the rest. We were fishing Lake Palestine and we were hooking them left and right. It seemed like every time we went through a certain section of the lake, at least one of us, if not both of us had a fish on the line. My dad even had two fish on the same lure.
By the time we decided to call it day, we had close to 20 fish on the line we must have hit just rough enough waters to loosen the line because all the fish escaped. We lost them all and we felt sick. I know my dad remembers it to this day and if we could do it again, we would, in a heartbeat, and we’d bring the fish into the boat when we decided to call it a day.
The funny thing is though, that’s one of my fondest memories because my dad and I experienced it together. Even though we lost those fish, we caught them together and had fun doing it. It’s a memory we can talk about while feeling sick to our stomach yet cherish at the same time.
Obviously, as a sportswriter, it’d be an understatement to say sports play a large part of my life and as I’ve said before, sports are full of life lessons, lessons that I wouldn’t have learned had my dad and I not shared those experiences and joys that come along with sports, and I think we often take those things for granted.
Those lessons helped shape me and led me to a career where I get to write about my passion, and for that, I’m extremely grateful.
So with that being said, I’d like to wish fathers everywhere, especially my own, Happy Father’s Day.