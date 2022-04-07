Today is a day many of us began to doubt would ever come but now it’s here – the start of a 162-game MLB season.
A lot of things will be different. There will be 12 teams in the playoffs. National League teams will have a designated hitter and like it or not, teams are going to have ads on their uniforms and the word “Guardians” will appear on the uniforms of the Cleveland baseball team.
A lot will also be the same. Despite there being 12 teams in the playoffs, the Rangers will likely not be one of them. The team finally went out and spent some money in the offseason but it’s still a rebuilding process in Arlington and winning the American League West will be anything but an easy task. The Astros are still the Astros and you can’t count them out. The pressure is on for Mike Trout, Shoehi Ohtani and their Angels. The AL East is up for grabs for any of its teams other than the Baltimore Orioles and we might as well just give the AL Central to the Chicago White Sox.
For the National League, It will be interesting to watch the real team of Los Angeles, especially now that Freddie Freeman is a Dodger. His former team, the Atlanta Braves, are still favored to win the NL East but it’d be a mistake to count out the New York Mets. In my opinion, the Milwaukee Brewers have the best logo in all of baseball and the best chance of winning the NL Central.
My (completely worthless) official predictions for the 2022 MLB season are as follows:
In the American League, I’m taking the Tampa Bay Rays to win the East, Chicago White Sox to win the Central and Houston Astros to win the West. I’ll take the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, California in the United States of America as the three wildcard teams. National League, I’m taking the defending World Series champs Atlanta Braves to win the East, the Milwaukee Brews in the Central and the loaded Dodgers to take the West. I’ll take the Mets, Cardinals and Giants as the three wildcard teams. For the World Series, I’ll take the Dodgers over the Rays.
Feel free to laugh at me when all said and done and my predictions are completely off but something tells me nobody will remember what I picked, which probably plays in my favor.
Happy opening day and enjoy the season.