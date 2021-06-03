Harleton’s Drew Stafford and Jojo Clark as well as Elysian Fields’ Noah Grubbs landed a spot on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Baseball Team and will play one last high school baseball game Friday. Clark and Grubbs will suit up for the blue team and will go against Stafford’s red team.
In district play this season, Stafford finished with a batting average of .378 to go along with 14 RBI, four doubles, three triples, 11 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .457. He only had one passed ball and was 10-of-14 on stolen bases. Clark had a batting average of .348 in district play, nine stolen bases, 10 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage and a .945 fielding percentage.
“No. 1 is their outstanding character,” Harleton had baseball coach D.J. Beck said when asked what it was about Stafford and Clark that he nominated them for the contest. “Those are probably the two most outstanding guys I’ve ever coached. They’ve got great work ethic and are always doing the right thing. They’re straight-A students, never a problem. Those two have been starters since they were freshmen. I couldn’t be more proud of those two guys. They’re truly going to be missed next year. Like I said, they started for us for four years, coming in as freshman, they started game one and never missed a game. They mean a ton to our program and what we’re about. They’re examples of what we want our players to be like.”
Grubbs totaled 33 hits this past season, seven of which were doubles and two were triples. He had 24 RBI, 36 runs, a batting average of .306 and an on-base percentage of .442.
“I’d say more or less what he does off the field,” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said what it was about Grubbs that he decided to nominate the senior catcher. “He’s pretty active in his church. He’s that kind of guy who you look for to be active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and in church. From where he started as a freshman to where he finished as a senior, he did a lot of growing. He went through some ups and downs his sophomore year and obviously last year we couldn’t get much going with COVID but he really had a good offseason. He’s a hard worker. He loves the weight room and I think that really paid off for him.”
Also named to the teams were Hallsville’s Tyler Lee, Jeb Drewery, Brayden Hodges, Conner Stewart and Brayden Walker but with the Bobcats being in the playoffs, they will not take part in the All-Star Game. The contest is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday night at Whitehouse Baseball Complex.