TYLER – It took nine innings to decide a winner in game two of the bi-district matchup between Harleton and White Oak as the Roughnecks won 10-9 to avoid a third game of the series and ended the Wildcats’ season. Harleton finishes the year with an overall record of 14-13 while White Oak advances with a record of 23-8.
“If you can name it, it probably happened,” Harleton head baseball coach D.J. Beck said. “You hate to go out like that but it’s a great game to go out on, great team, well coached and we went toe-to-toe with them. It was definitely exciting but they made one more play than we did.”
The Wildcats scored their nine runs on eight hits. Gage Shirts was 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI. Blake Weaver was 1-for-4, reached on a double, hit-by-pitch, an error and scored two runs. Taber Childs reached on a hit-by-pitch. His courtesy runner, Shaun Booth scored one run. Braden Hopkins reached on a double, a hit-by-pitch, and had one RBI. His courtesy runner, Evan Vance, scored one run. Cam Johnson reached on an error and scored one run. Dylan Armstrong finished 2-for-5 with one RBI. Dylan Dunagan scored one run. Carson Brown reached on two walks and a single that led to one run. Hunter Shirts reached on a fielder’s choice, a hit-by-pitch and scored one run.
White Oak scored its 10 runs on 11 hits. Garvyn Jones went 3-for-5 with two walks, two RBI and two runs. Gavin Bzdil went 1-for-6 with one run. Tyler Puckett reached on three errors and scored two runs. Breyden White singled, as walked twice and reached on a fielder’s choice. Dylan Creager was 2-for-5 with one run a and one RBI. Alex Scott got on with a fielder’s choice, an error and a hit-by-pitch. Cayson Siegley ran for him and scored one run. A pair of fielder’s choices put Carter on base as he scored one run. Colton Millwood was 2-for-5 with a run.
Harleton forced White Oak to go three up, three down in the top of the first inning as Hopkins tossed his first two strikeouts of the day. Gage Shirts led off with a single but the next three batters were retired, leaving the game scoreless after one inning.
White Oak got its first base runner in the top of the second when Creager reached on a two-out hit-by-pitch but the Wildcats forced the third out, keeping the Roughnecks and the game scoreless.
Armstrong got the first hit of the game with one out in the bottom of the second. It was immediately followed by a single from Dunagan, putting two runners on base but a grounder to second base ended the inning as the two teams remained scoreless.
Millwood reached on an error with one out before seeing the next two Roughnecks retired. Weaver turned a single into a double with one out in the top of the third. Childs took first base after taking a pitch to the knee, putting two Wildcats on base. Weaver made his way home on an RBI double from Hopkins to score the first run of the day. Johnson reached on an error as Shaun Booth, runner for Childs, cross home plate to add to the Wildcats’ lead. That put runners on the corners with one out. Armstrong laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Vance, courtesy runner for Hopkins. Johnson reached on an error. Dunagan struck out but an error allowed him to reach first. They both found their way home to score, giving the Wildcats a 5-0 lead after three complete innings.
Anderson led off with a single to give White Oak its first hit of the game. Puckett reached on an error to put two Roughnecks on base. White then reached on a walk and that loaded the bases. Creager reached on an RBI single to score Anderson. Puckett ran home from third as Carter reached on a fielder’s choice. That made the score 5-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning.
With one out and two strikes on the board, the ball caught Weaver’s jersey as he reached on a hit-by-pitch. He found his way around the bases and tagged up on an RBI sacrifice fly from Childs to give Harleton a 6-2 lead heading to the fifth inning.
Jones and Bzdil came away with back-to-back hits to lead off the fifth inning. Anderson’s RBI single scored Jones and the Wildcats turned to Carson Wallace on the mound. Bzdil scored on a sacrifice fly from Puckett to make it a two-run game. Wallace picked off Anderson trying to steal third for the second out before tossing his first strikeout for the final out of the inning. Harleton went three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 6-4 Wildcats.
Scott was walked with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Carter reached on a fielder’s choice as an error allowed Siegley] Scott to advance before scoring on an RBI single from Millwood. A two-RBI single from Jones scored the runners and gave the Roughnecks their first lead of the game.
Brown reached on a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter Shirts joined him on base after being hit by a pitch. Gage Shirts launched the ball to the wall for an RBI double to score Brown and tie up the game at seven apiece. Hunter Shirts took advantage of a wild pitch to score from third, giving thelead back to Harleton. Childs grounded out but scored Gage Shirts to spread his team’s lead to 9-7 heading to the seventh inning.
Puckett led off with a single and reached second on an error as White got on base. The bases were loaded with Roughnecks after Ceager singled. Rylen Friddell, courtesy runner for Puckket, was in a rundown between third and home and made his way home to cut the lead to one run. Creager made his way to third with two outs. Carter reached on a walk, putting runners on the corners. Creager scored on an RBI single from Millwood to tie the game up at 9-9 heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Armstrong singled and stole second but the next three batters were retired, forcing extra innings.
Puckett reached on a walk with one out. White reached on a base hit. A pitch bounced off Scott’s helmet and that loaded the bases but that’s how things were left as the Wildcats kept the Roughnecks scoreless in the inning, bringing it to the bottom of the eighth inning.
Weaver reached on what turned out to be a two-base error and reached but next two batters were struck out, forcing a ninth inning.
Jones and Anderson were waked, putting two runners on with two outs in the top of the ninth. Puckett reached on an error as the ball was dropped at first. That scored Jones to break the tie, making it 10-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh where the Wildcats had one more shot to extend their season.
Brown was walked with two outs before a popup to the catcher was caught for the final out as the Wildcats fell in a 10-9 final.