Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little knew his Wildcats would be going down to class 2A in 2022 and leaving fellow Harrison County schools Waskom and Elysian Fields in 3A Division II and Wednesday morning he found his team will officially be joining District 10 2A Division I along with Beckville, Big Sandy, Frankston, Union Grove and Ore City.
“We got the district we thought we were going to get,” Little said. “Obviously, you never know anything with the UIL but the district we went to is the district I was anticipating going to.”
Little is hopefully that having the experience of playing in 3A will benefit Harleton in 2A but he says it will be anything but easy.
“Hopefully it will be good for us,” Little said. “There are good teams in 2A. I told the kids as soon as I saw that we were going back to 2A, ‘Don’t look at it as we’re going back to 2A so now it’s going to be easy because there are some really good teams we’ve got to play.’ Beckville is in our district. Beckville is loaded top to bottom and Beckville beat us this year. So you can’t say, ‘We’re going 2A, we’re fixing to run.’ No, we’ve still got to play some good teams.
“We have a pretty challenging non-district schedule,” Little continued. “I set up some pretty good non-district game. So we’re still going to have to play some people but it’s not going to be like what we were playing week in and week out. You go from a district where you’re playing Waskom, EF, Hughes Springs and guys like that. It’s obviously going to be a lot better for us and I think our kids will be a lot better, even our lower levels. Our seventh grade, eighth grade and JV, they were playing those guys lower levels so they’ve played some pretty tough competition. So hopefully that gave them some good experience and we’ll be a little better for it and tougher for it. I think it toughened our kids up a little bit having to go through that.”
Harleton’s football team is scheduled to go up against TK Gorman and Joaquin in a three-way scrimmage before scrimmaging Garrison. The Wildcats will kick off their season against Carlisle, then will take on Rivercrest the second week, followed by White Oak in the third week and Maud in the fourth week to complete their non-district schedule. Details of the district schedule are to be determined Monday.
District 11-3A DII will lose Harleton and Ore City to 2A but will add Daingerfield and Big Sandy Harmony, making the seven teams of the district Waskom, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs, Queen City and Big Sandy Harmony.
Elysian Fields and Waskom are in the process of hiring a new athletic director and head football coach.
Harleton’s non-football district will be District 21-2A along with Big Sandy, Union Grove, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare, McLeod and Ore City. Waskom and Elysian Fields will be in a non-football district along with Apr, Jefferson, West Rusk, Tatum and Troup in 3A District 16.