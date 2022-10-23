Harleton didn’t have an ideal start to the 2022 high school football season, but it has overcome multiple hurdles to become one of the District 10-2A Division I frontrunners.
The Wildcats sat with an early 1-2 record after the first three weeks of action because they were outscored 43-2 between their two losses against Carlisle and White Oak, and they held on to beat Rivercrest 12-9.
Harleton noticed some positive defensive trends, and decided to lean heavily into that side of the ball. That ultimately paved the way to four wins in a five-game stretch. That’s why the Wildcats are currently 5-3 for the year, and 3-1 in district play.
“Our defense has played really well all year,” said Harleton head football coach Kyle Little. “The first game of the season, we played Carlisle. We gave up 31 points, but they’ve (Carlisle) gone on to average 50 points a game after that.”
A number of defensive players have stepped up throughout the season, so that unit continues to raise its level of play.
“One of the things that we’ve been really proud of is how our defense has played every week,” said Little. “Jayden [Johnson] is dominant on both sides of the ball. He’s a H-Back on offense. He is a very physical, mean, nasty blocker, but he’s just the same on defense. He’s a problem for everybody that we face.”
“Colby Raibourn has played great all year long,” he added. “He’s an outside linebacker for us. Braden Hopkins is an inside linebacker. He’s played really good. Zander Stroman is [another] linebacker. He’s done really well.”
Harleton’s offense has also answered the call because it’s helped the Wildcats produce a 136-35 scoring edge against Maud, Union Grove, Big Sandy, and Hawkins in victories since Sept. 16. This unit also kept the team competitive in its lone loss of the stretch against Frankston on Sept. 23.
“The kids are coming together, and we play hard,” Little said of Harleton’s offensive production this season. “The big thing that we look for is what’s our effort like.”
Harleton’s success could’ve been disrupted when quarterback Blaine Cornelius was injured in the first quarter of the 21-10 road win against Big Sandy on Oct. 14, but Carson Wallace was handed the reins after his move from the wide receiver position. He then kept the train moving when he completed six of his 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in last Friday’s 13-6 home win against Hawkins.
“We’re hoping to get him back,” Little said of the status of Cornelius for the rest of the season.
“Carson’s a very good football player,” he added. “He was a starting pitcher for our baseball team, so he’s used to varsity experience. That’s one of the things that I looked at. He’s used to those pressure situations. I thought Carson did a great job the last two weeks of getting in there and running the offense. He’s very calm and composed, and the moment wasn’t too big for him.”
Harleton’s offense is also fortunate to have such a deep rushing attack this season.
“We actually rotate three backs,” Little said of his team’s run approach so far. “Draven [Ring] hasn’t played a lot of defense, so he’s gotten more carries. Cameron Johnson does a lot for us on the offensive side, and so does Gage Shirts.”
Harleton understands that it still has work to do because it currently finds itself a game behind first-place Beckville, and a half-game behind second-place Frankston in the district standings with two games to play. The Wildcats hope it pays off when they travel to R.C. Beauchamp Stadium for this Friday’s road game against Beckville, and when they refocus for their Nov. 4 home game against Ore City at Wildcat Field.
“We definitely need our defense to show up again against Beckville,” Little said of his program's late season focus. “They’re a really good football team. They got several dangerous weapons on offense, so we’re going to need our defense to step up, and try and contain some of those. Offensively, we need to run the clock, and limit their possessions. If you can have their offense stand on the sideline, they can’t score.”