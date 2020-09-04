Harleton’s football team was slated to kick off the season last Friday in White Oak but a after multiple White Oak students tested positive for the coronavirus, the Wildcats’ season opener was put on hold a week.
It’s sad but the kids are kind of used to it now,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said. “The kids had their spring canceled last year and obviously this summer wasn’t normal and nothing has been normal, so they’re used to things not being normal. They’re pretty resilient.”
That wait will finally be over tonight when the Wildcats travel to Beckville to take on the Bearcats, a team that lost to the Joaquin Rams in an 8-6 decision last week.
“They’ve got three pretty dangerous athletes on offense so we’re obviously going to have to slow them down, contain them but we’re sticking with our basic game plan from last year and this year, which is to control the ball on offense,” Little said when asked what his squad needs to do in order to come away with the win. “If we can play keep away and keep their offense on the sideline, they can’t score.”
Senior Cole Ring expects to play a large role in the team’s success, not just in tonight’s battle with the Bearcats, but all season long.
“We have a really solid offense and defense, all around but I feel like we can do a lot better in passing this year than we did last year,” Ring said. “We’re going to do a lot more of it. I think defensively, it will be hard for teams to run on us because I like our D-line.”
Ring said he’s glad to return to the football field and added the fact that it’s his senior year is a reality that has slowly sunk in with him.
“It snuck up on us real quick,” he said. “It was kind of a gradual thing. That first scrimmage is when it hit me that this is my last year. I want to make the playoffs again, first seed is what I want. I think we can do it.”
Little is entering his second year as a head coach. In 2019, his first season at the helm with Harleton, he took over a team that had won just four games in the previous three seasons and led the Wildcats to an overall record of 10-3 and a district record of 5-1 as they went three rounds deep into the playoffs.
“My highlight was last year, junior year,” Ring said of his high school football career so far. “My freshman and sophomore year we didn’t do really well. We lost a lot but junior year, we went to the playoffs, did well and had fun. It was the best time I’ve had in high school.”
When asked what the key to that success was, Ring offered, “Just listening to what he had to say, believing in him and trusting the process.
“Senior year, I really want to do as good or even better than last year,” Ring added. “Coach Little has been telling us there are stages of success. He said we’re at the stage now where we’ve had success, we’ve tasted it, so we’ve got to keep working and stay focused.”
“He’s been a really good senior leader,” Little said of Ring. “He shows up every day and works hard. He does a lot of different stuff for us. He’s a two-way starter on offense and defense. Obviously we do a lot of different things on offense. We move him all over the place and try to get him involved in a lot of different ways. He is vocal but also he works hard and does things we ask him to do.”
Tonight’s game is between the Wildcats and Bearcats is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at R.C. Beauchamp Stadium in Beckville.