Off the field, Harleton senior Justin Davidson is friends with many Elysian Fields football players but when the Wildcats play host to the Yellow Jackets, he hopes to have bragging rights over his friends.
“EF is family outside of school,” Davidson said. “We hang out outside of school but on the field, that’s a different story. I’ll text them before the game and tell them good luck and we’re all family but tonight, I want to win.”
So far this season, Davidson has 19 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. However, he does way more than just run the ball.
“We’ve used him in a lot of different spots,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said. “He’s played running back, fullback, wing-back, we’ve put him at receiver some. On defense he’s played outside linebacker and corner. So obviously we move him around a lot. He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached because he is very high-motor. He’s always on. He never has a bad day. You never have to talk with him about his effort. His motor runs high 24/7.
“It’s really a testament to him because sometimes within a game, we’ll say, ‘Hey Justin, we need you to go in and play running back,’ and he’ll jump in and do it,” Little added. “He knows the fullback spot so sometimes he’ll play there. We may be like, ‘Hey, we need you to grab this series at fullback,’ so he’ll jump in there. His primary spot right now is the wing-back spot but he kind of goes all over. We’ll occasionally stick him at receiver and sometimes we have to tell him the route because he does not practice at receiver so we’ll say, ‘Hey man, you’ve got this route,’ and he’ll go run it.”
Little said Davidson is leader by example but tends to get more vocal than most of his teammates.
“He brings it every day in practice, every game,” Little said. “He’s a little more vocal because like I said, he’s high strung. He’s a very emotional player.”
“If anyone is lacking around, I tell them, ‘Come one guys, we’ve got to get this this week,’ but this week, Monday, was the first day we actually came out live, loud and with intensity,” Davidson said. “I think the coaches were pretty impressed with that. That’s the first time in a while they’ve seen that from us.”
The Wildcats currently hold an overall record of 3-1, 4-0 if you count week one when White Oak canceled due to COVID-19.
“We haven’t made a lot of mistakes,” Little said. “We’ve been playing sound, disciplined football. The kids played tough. That’s the big thing. If you play hard, good things happen.”
The Wildcats will look to continue to minimize their mistakes tonight in hopes of remaining undefeated as they go up against a tough Yellow Jackets team that currently holds an overall record of 3-1 and is coming off a 54-12 win over Queen City.
“You do your best and pray,” Little said when asked what the key is to coming away with a win over their cross-county opponents.
“They’re very talented. They do everything well. They have running backs who can run. They have a good offensive line. They can pass block. They have four or five receivers who can go get it.
“If you somehow stop their run game and cover their receivers, their quarterback will tuck and run it. You definitely have to cover the entire field with them.”
“EF is a good team but last year, Joaquin was a good team to us and we came out on top. We’re going to see how things go,” Davidson said.
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Field.