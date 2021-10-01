Harleton’s Jayden Johnson is just a sophomore but he’s already making a name for himself.
As a freshman in 2020, Johnson was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year for District 11-3A Division II and made the All-State team as a defensive end.
“You saw him,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said of the 6-2, 250 pound defensive lineman/tight end. “He’s the size of a house. He’s big. God blessed him with a lot of size and strength. For a big man, he can move. He’s got quick feet. He’s very skilled. We’ve been playing him at tight end and he’s got a couple catches on the year. He’s got soft hands so he can catch the ball well. God blessed him with a lot of tools. He’s one of few players I think really has the ability to play at the next level. He’s a pretty gifted athlete, and he’s strong. He’s really, really strong.”
“I was really was (surprised) because I felt like I did pretty good but not that good,” Johnson said of earning the accolades. “He told me one day during athletics. I was just like, ‘Wow.’ I really couldn’t say anything else.”
As great as those accolades are however, Johnson plans on continuing to improve.
“Be aggressive and go further into the playoffs than we did last year,” he said.
The sophomore is in his fourth year of playing football but in that time, he’s already learned valuable lessons that go beyond X’s and O’s.
“Stuff is going to happen and you just have to learn to deal with it and keep going on and like coach says, it’s the next play and that could factor into many things in life,” Johnson said.
Johnson admits that on Friday’s it’s hard to focus on anything but that day’s upcoming game.
“I don’t really think a lot about school unless I’ve got a test because I’ve got to get the grades up but other than that, my mind is on the game,” he said.
He added the roar of the crowd pumps adds to his motivation.
“I go out there and I’m looking for someone to hit, some big hits because that’s what they like,” he said. “When I had that fumble recovery, it was loud out there. That was against White Oak. It was our first game.”
Tonight will be the district opener for the 1-3 Wildcats who had a bye a week ago and are set to take on Elysian Fields for the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming.
“They’ve got a really good defense,” Little said of the Yellow Jackets. “I think their defense is better than it was last year. Coach (Daniel) Johnston does a really good job with that defense. What I’ve been preaching to our guys is we’ve got to keep going forward. I’m not real smart but I know if we can get three or four yards a carry, those add up to first downs. When we go backwards is when we get in trouble. So we just have to keep moving the ball forward and if we’re doing that, we’ll keep them on the sidelines, which is what we want because their No. 11 (William Goodnight) and No. 5 (Bradan Manning) are dangerous. Both of them can take it to the house at anytime so we need to keep them standing on the sideline. Hopefully that will frustrate them a little bit because if they’re standing on the sideline, they’re not getting the ball. The key is the same thing every week. We have to stay on the field and keep the ball moving forward.”
“The blocking up front, and give a big target to the QB and playing all of our gaps right,” Johnson added as keys to a win tonight.