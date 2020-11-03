KILGORE – Election night saw a close contest that wasn’t decided on a ballot but on the volleyball court.
It took five games to decide a winner as Elysian Fields saw it’s season come to an end against Harmony with final scores of 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 28-26, 15-5. The Lady Jackets finish the year with an overall record of 19-9 while the Lady Eagles advance to the next round with a 20-3 record.
“The season was amazing,” Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds said. “This was my first season at Elysian Fields and they bought in, they did everything I asked them to do. I couldn’t ask for a better first season.”
When asked what her senior class brought to the table, Bonds said, “Everything. This senior class is the whole program. They brought the energy, the effort, the attitude. Everything was built around them. To see it end today is sad but it was a really good season.”
Jenci Seahorn led Harmony in kills with 24. She also had 14 digs and four blocks. Madi Rhame had 22 digs while Lanie had 19 digs and 17 assists. Delaynie Nash had 30 assists on the night. McKinzee Settles had 20 kills, 10 digs and nine blocks.
Tucker Ellis led her team with 16 kills and had 41 set assists to go along with five digs. Christen Smith had 11 kills and 29 digs. Mary Frances Ellis came away with 13 kills and 21 digs. Morgan Shaw had 18 digs on the night while Heather Auvil was right behind her with 17 digs.
Seahorn slammed the ball down for a point that led to Harmony taking an early 3-0 lead before the Lady Jackets scored three straight points to tie the game. Tucker Ellis then added a point to give her team its first lead of the night. Moments later, with the game knotted up at 7, Tucker Ellis put EF back in the lead but the game continued to go back and forth as the Lady Eagles jumped back into the lead.
A kill from Settles and an ace from Cano gave Harmony a 13-10 lead. Another kill from Seahorn spread the Lady Eagles’ lead to 15-11 and forced the Lady Jackets to call timeout. Harmony continued to pour it on. Another kill from Seahorn made the score 18-12.Elysian Fields was forced to call another timeout after falling behind 22-15.
A kill from Settles put the Lady Eagles just one point away from winning the first set and that’s what happened as the ball was hit into the net and Harmony won game one 25-16.
The first serve on game two went landed out of bounds in favor of EF and Kilgore was unable to return the next serve, leading to a quick 3-0 lead for the Lady Jackets. It wasn’t long before Harmony found itself back on top 9-6 as EF called its first timeout of set two. The Lady Jackets chipped away jumped back into the led 12-11. The lead continued to change hands. Mary Frances Ellis’ kill knotted it up at 14-14.
Settles came away with a kill to make the score 17-16 Lady Eagles before Tucker Ellis added a point to tie it up at 17. EF scored the next two points to take a19-17 led and forced Harmony to call timeout. Seahorn slammed it down for another kill to tie the game at 21. Moments later, Harmony slammed the ball across the court but it landed just outside, putting EF just one point away from tying the match as the score was 24-23. Tucker Ellis then hammered it down for the winning kill to take set two 25-23.
Game three picked right up where game two left off as they went back and forth. The game was tied up at 3-3 before Harmony scored the next three points and forced another Elysian Fields timeout. The Lady Jackets took their turn to go on a run as they scored four straight points to take a 7-6 lead. Settles ended the run with a kill before EF hit the ball out of bounds, making the score 8-7. Smith eventually tied it back up with a kill but moments later, a kill from Seahorn gave the Lady Eagles a 15-13 lead.
Burkham and Seahorn each had a kill to spread their team’s lead to 19-13. It was smooth sailing from there for the Lady Eagles who thanks to a kill from Settles, sealed up the 25-15 win in set three.
Game four opened up with a kill from Mary Frances Ellis. Moments later, it was Tucker Ellis with a kill to give EF a 4-3 lead. It was Harmony to call the next timeout as Elysian Fields built a 9-5 lead. The Lady Jackets built a four-point lead but Harmony stuck with them and cut its deficit to 15-14 and forced an EF timeout. Harmony tied it up at 15 after the timeout. Kyleigh Griffin scored to put her team back on top for a short period as the two continued to go back and forth.
EF was forced to call another timeout when Harmony took a 23-20 lead. The next three points went to the Lady Jackets and this time it was Harmony to call timeout as the game was knotted up at 23 apiece. The Lady Eagles were quick to score right after the timeout but Tucker Ellis responded with a kill to keep her team alive, tying the game at 24. Smith then gave her team the lead with a kill before it was knotted up yet again.
EF had a 27-26 lead before Harmony launched the ball to the other side, out of bounds, to give the Lady Jackets the 28-26 win and force a fifth game.
EF was unable to return the first serve of game five but the Lady Jackets scored the next point to tie it up at 1-1. The game was tied at 3-3 before Harmony scored the next three points to make it 6-3 and forced EF to call timeout. Harmony continued to pour it on from there, building a 12-4 lead. A couple short moments later, Harmony punched its ticket ot the next round with a 15-5 win in game five.
Harmony moves onto the third round where it will play White Oak.