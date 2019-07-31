Regional finalist Harmony landed one player on the first team to go along with a pair of second team picks with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team for 2019.
White Oak, New Diana, Hughes Springs and Sabine also had representatives on the elite squad, which was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Harmony, which finished the season with a 30-9 record after falling in a best-of-three regional championship series against Van Alstyne, had first team shortstop Drew McNeel and second team picks Gage Goddard (pitcher) and Easton Blackstone (catcher) named to the team.
Other area players honored were third team designated hitter Landon Ferguson of New Diana and honorable mention picks Micah Gibson of White Oak (pitcher), Brady McEntire of Hughes Springs (pitcher and outfield), Dylan Carrell of White Oak (second base), Jacob Young of White Oak (shortstop) and Landon McKinney of Sabine (outfield).
McNeel hit .466 for Harmony with six doubles, five triples, 32 RBI, 56 runs scored and 33 stolen bases in 34 attempts. Goddard was 11-2 on the mound with a 1.17 earned run average, 138 strikeouts and 43 walks in 95 innings, and Blackstone was a .470 hitter with three home runs, 12 doubles, five triples, 44 RBI, 26 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
Ferguson hit .368 with five home runs, 32 RRBI, 24 runs scored, nine stolen bases and seven doubles.
Player of the Year honors went to Wall pitcher and shortstop Caleb Heuertz, who helped lead his team to a 39-1 record and a state championship. Heuertz was 13-0 on the hill wit ha 1.26 earned run average while hitting .462 with nine home runs and 68 RBI.