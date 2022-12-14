From Staff Reports
Several area players and trainers were honored with selection to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Football team recently.
The Harrison County area contingent joins a long list of area students named to the elite team — including players and trainers from Class 2A-5A.
To be nominated for Academic All-State honors, a student must be: an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12. Weighted GPS are accepted.
Other Academic All-State athletes from the area were:
Marshall: Jaylon McFarland (player, first team), Zachary Smith (player, second team); Carson Combs (player, second team); Andrew Paul (player, second team), Tra Adams (player, HM), Logan Presley (player, HM)
Elysian Fields: Morgan Shaw (trainer, second team), Corrisa McPhail (trainer, second team), Kamya Turner (trainer, second team), Wes Brown (player, HM)
Hallsville: Jack Holladay (player, second team), Jacob Seal (player, second team), Zachary Southard (player, Elite), Jace Moseley (player, HM), Jack Jeter (player, HM), Connor White (player, HM)
Harleton: Kyle Wright (player, second team), Carter Bibb (player, HM), Braden Hopkins (player, HM)
Jefferson: Luke McMullen (player, second team), Knox Tomlinson (player, HM), Parker Key (player, HM), Montrell Evans (player, HM), Gregory Simmons (player, HM)
Waskom: Caden Edwards (player, second team).