From Staff Reports
Marshall, Waskom and Harleton powerlifters have placed at recent competitions, the schools announced.
The Maverick Girls Powerlifting team are the Region III 5A Division II girls champions.
Madison Wright took second second place, with 1070; Ahjia James took second place, with 950; Wendy Esquivel took third place with 825; Alyson Roberson, Q, with 715.
Angie Pham was in fourth place with 805; Anayia Jones was in third place with 980; Kellsy Johnson was in second place with 1005; and Are’Anna Gill was in first place with 815.
State qualifiers were Are’Anna Gill, Madison Wright, Ahjia James, Wendy Esquivel, Alyson Roberson, Angie Pham, Anayia Jones and Kellsy Johnson. These athletes will participate in the 2023 State Championships next week in Frisco.
At their recent competition, three Waskom girls placed. Alex Gomez finished fourth, Pepper White finished sixth and Lizzie Croyle finished 11th.
Harleton girls were the Region 3 2A/1A champions, with three first places, one second place, one third place, one fourth place and one fifth place medal. They earned eight regional records, three best lifter awards and one winning coach award. The school had five qualify for state.