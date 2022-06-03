Several East Texas athletes who just graduated from high school will put on their high school uniforms one last time when they compete in the Chick-Fil-A’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game. Baseball and softball games are slated for a 7 p.m. first pitch tonight at Whitehouse High School while the Heart of a Champion Bowl Football game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Marshall’s Domar Roberson will be the only Maverick suiting up for football Friday night as he will play for the Blue Team. He’ll be joined by DemaJ’ Jernigan, Elijah Nicholson, and Chris Tinsley of Hallsville, as well as Clay Fant and Ezequiel Vasquez of Hallsville. Going up against them on the Red Team are the likes of Hallsville’s Carter Rogus, Harleton’s Taber Childs, Waskom’s Zay Thomas and Carter Watson.
Harrison County will be well represented in tonight’s baseball contest as well. Garrett Cotten and Jacob Oden will represent Marshall and wear Marshall’s color. They’ll be joined on the Red Team by Hallsville’s Matt Houston who will go up against his high school teammates Carson Blakeley and Logan Jones on the Blue Team.
Each softball team will have to Hallsville Ladycats as Danyelle Molina and Jaryn Nelson will suit up for the blue team as they go up against Mallory Pyle and Kammie Walker for the Red Team.
Several Harrison County athletes will also represent their schools in the soccer game, which is scheduled for next week.