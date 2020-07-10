EDITOR’S NOTE: Emma Hawthorne is a Hallsville High School graduate who also graduated in May from Northwestern State University with a degree in health and exercise science. She plans to return to Northwestern State in the fall to pursue a master’s degree and play a final season of softball. This summer she’ll play softball with team Impact in the Florida Gulf Coast League, and she has agreed to share her experiences with Marshall News Messenger readers.
Unfortunately, Week 4 was not the kind of week my team had hoped for.
We entered the week with a lot of momentum from our success in week three. At the beginning of the week we were ranked third in the league, and dropped to fourth after a difficult Week 4.
The schedule was a little different because of the Fourth of July holiday, so we only had one game on July 3 against Fastpitch U, who we have a 1-1 record against.
We were also shorthanded for this game with three of our pitchers being out with injuries. Fastpitch U scored in the first inning, putting us behind early. We just could not recover from their early lead and ended up losing 7-3. We were off on Saturday and Sunday for the holiday. It was nice to be able to relax for a couple days and enjoy the beach.
As a team, we decided we needed a full practice session on the field as most of our practice time is normally spent in the cages at the hitting facility affiliated with the league. It was nice to get a full practice in, and we also had the opportunity to have a Florida State alumni and College World Series champion, Meghan King, pitch to us during batting practice which was really exciting.
Her sister, Kaitlin King who pitches at Elon University, plays on my team and just returned after being out for a little over a week.
We squared off against the Slice on Thursday which is a team we have a 1-1 record against. Our other games with them have been pretty one-sided with one of us outscoring the other by a wide margin. This one started out the same way with Slice building an 8-0 lead early, however, we fought back in the sixth to make it 8-7. We ended up losing 9-7, however, I was super proud of my team for not giving up and fighting our way back into the game.
On a personal note, I had an OK week at the plate with at least one hit in every game except one. Most exciting and different, however, was that I played catcher in every one of our games last week. Since I primarily play third base, I have not caught that many games since my sophomore year at NSU,so it was fun to be back behind the plate. My coach even lets me call the pitches.
I’ll have to admit I was a little sore though after catching that many games.
As of now, we do not have the opportunity to win the regular season title. But, there is still playoffs and we do have a chance of making them and could potentially win the championship. My team and I are working hard every day to prepare for the playoffs.
I also had friends and family down again this week. Some of my neighbors that I grew up with were here visiting family, and they showed us some parts of the area that I have not seen.