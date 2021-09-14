Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in leading his Tigers to a wild win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The performance earned the true freshman from Denton The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Henigan, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, hit on 22 of 33 passing attempts for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Henigan’s 417 passing yards rank eighth all-time in program single-game history. He threw TD passes of 55 (Calvin Austin III), 17 (Sean Dykes), 40 (Dykes), 50 (Austin) and 75 yards (Austin).
Dykes, who attended Manvel High School near Houston, was honorable mention this week with nine catches for 143 yards and two TDs.
In two games, Henigan has hit on 41 of 65 passing attempts for 682 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the Week 1 winner.
The Tigers (2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.