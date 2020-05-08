ETBU senior tennis player John Herr was hoping to save his best season for last, but then it got cut short along with everything else due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“I kind of expected it to happen because I was paying attention to all the DI stuff but I really didn’t want to believe it would happen,” he recalls.
“We had four senior guys and we had a really strong top four for sure and then a couple other guys stepped up in the middle of the season, so I was feeling good about it. I thought we could do pretty well going into conference. I thought we could even make the finals.”
However, Herr is hoping to return next year as NCAA Division III athletes of fall sports have been granted the option of returning in 2021.
“Right now, I’m thinking of staying at ETBU to get my masters,” he offered. “The NCAA gave us another semester to play so I will definitely try to do that if I’m able to.”
He’s not ready to be done playing the game he has known and loved for as long as he can remember.
“My parents are both coaches, so I was basically born on the tennis court,” Herr said. “I’ve been playing my whole life basically.
“There’d be times where I’d watch my parents run tournaments,” he continued. “It was awesome. The whole environment was really cool with everyone hanging around talking, playing good tennis. It was something really cool to be around.”
Throughout his years of playing tennis, Herr has learned valuable life lessons that apply on and off the court.
“I guess the main one is to never count yourself out,” he said. “There have been times when I played against people that I should never have gotten close to beating but I somehow won.”
Regardless of what happens next, Herr said he will cherish memories of being around his teammates.
“Probably just the road trips with my teammates, having fun hanging out and trying to make those small moments last,” he said when asked what moments stand out the most to him from his time playing for the Tigers.
“I hope they remember me as the guy who was always looking out for them, always there if they needed anything.”
In the meantime though, he’s hoping to return for his final season, and perhaps, will be able to make his last year his best yet.