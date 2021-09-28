After helping the Wiley College men’s cross country team make its return on Friday, Anthony Hickman earns Red River Athletic Conference Runner of the Week for September 20-26.
Hickman finished Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational 8,000-meter race in 32:11. He ran against athletes from four National Collegiate Athletic Association schools. It was the Wildcats’ first cross country meet in 1,421 days.
This is the first Runner of the Week award for the program since October 2017. The Wildcats will run at Ouachita Baptist University’s Tiger Invitational at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.